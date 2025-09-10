Is Taylor Frankie Paul Mormon? What We Know About Her Faith

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Frankie Paul has never shied away from making headlines — first as one of TikTok’s “MomTok” stars, later as the face of a headline-making scandal, and now as the lead of The Bachelorette Season 22. But beyond the reality TV drama, many fans have wondered about her connection to the Mormon faith. Paul grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and became a prominent part of Utah’s Mormon mom influencer circle.

Learn more below.

What Happened to Taylor Frankie Paul After the MomTok Scandal?

Taylor’s world changed in 2022 when she revealed her role in a “soft swinging” scandal within her Mormon mom influencer circle. The confession turned her into a tabloid name and eventually led to her divorce from Tate Paul. In the years that followed, Taylor dated Dakota Mortensen, but their relationship made headlines of its own after a 2023 domestic incident that led to her arrest. Since then, she’s starred on Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and, in September 2025, was announced as the history-making lead of The Bachelorette Season 22.

Is Taylor Frankie Paul Still Mormon?

As far as we know, yes. Taylor has not publicly denied her Mormon faith and continues to be associated with the church. Her beliefs were a central part of her early TikTok content and her involvement in the “MomTok” community. Despite the scandals, she has never explicitly distanced herself from Mormonism.

On Call Her Daddy, she made it clear that her faith is personal and not something she requires from a partner. She echoed the same sentiment to Us Weekly, saying, ““I’m open to any religion. It doesn’t have to be Mormonism, but I would like to align, obviously, with the same values and morals, and at least someone that does believe in faith and God and whatnot. When you’re raising kids, it does become a factor. I don’t know if it’s a hard thing, because I’m also very open minded, and I want to hear other people’s perspectives, but when it comes down to raising kids, I think that’s where it gets more important — what we are going to teach them, what we believe in.”

Who Is Taylor Frankie Paul’s Ex-Husband?

Taylor was married to Tate Paul from 2016 until their split in 2021. The two were together for nearly five years before the swinging scandal led to the breakdown of their marriage. Tate has since remarried and welcomed more children, while Taylor has remained in the public eye through her influencer career and reality TV roles.

Does Taylor Frankie Paul Have Children?

Yes. Taylor is a mom of three — two children she shares with her ex-husband Tate, and her youngest, born in 2023, whom she welcomed during her relationship with Dakota Mortensen.