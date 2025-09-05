When Your Dream Car is a Dud: What You Should Know About Lemon Law

Image Credit: Pexels

Buying your long-awaited dream vehicle can be the occasion for anticipation and a rush of excitement. Maybe it’s a car you’ve yearned for since you turned sixteen. Maybe it’s a car your favorite Hollywood celebrity drives, or used to drive. In either case, the day of that purchase is an exciting time.

However, in the weeks after your purchase, your dream vehicle could be unexpectedly defective. A car is not an insignificant investment, and drivers deserve protection from an unaware purchase of a faulty vehicle. That is why lemon laws exist, and why you might need a lemon law attorney in Los Angeles.

Understanding Lemon Law

Owning a “lemon” vehicle can be frustrating; its defects may keep you from enjoying it, driving it safely, or reselling it. Fortunately for drivers, California passed the Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act in 1975 to hold manufacturers accountable for the quality of their goods and to protect buyers.

State lemon laws like this one provide remedies (such as repair, vehicle repurchase, or replacement) to you if you’ve purchased a vehicle that, through no fault of your own, doesn’t work as advertised. There are stipulations to be aware of. The vehicle’s defect has to impair your use of it or detract from its safety or market value. The defect also needs to appear after a specific mileage after purchase. The lemon law typically applies after several failed attempts to repair the vehicle.

Lemon laws vary by state, and California has some of the strongest consumer protections. As long as the car is under warranty, California law covers both new and used vehicles up to 18 months or 18,000 miles after purchase. Replacement and full refund are potential remedies.

However, states like New York provide separate levels of remedy for new and various categories of used vehicles. Some states, like Alabama and Colorado, exclude RVs. The Kelley Blue Book offers this resource, where you can quickly check the lemon laws for each state. Some experts warn, however, that many state lemon laws haven’t been updated to account adequately for electric vehicles. Make sure to check your local law.

What to Do If You Think You Have a Lemon

Buying a lemon may be more common than you think. According to Cal Matters, 15,000 vehicle lemon law cases were filed in California in 2022, and 22,000 in 2023. And in L.A. County, 10% of all civil lawsuits are currently lemon law cases. While it won’t necessarily happen to you, as well, it could. If you think your new ride might be a lemon, here are the steps you need to take.

First, make sure to keep documentation of all repairs to the vehicle and of all your communications with the dealer or the manufacturer. You will need these to establish a timeline and to show that there have been unsuccessful attempts to repair your vehicle.

Second, if your car remains an unrepaired lemon and you do decide to take action, notify the dealer or manufacturer in writing. When you are preparing that letter, that may be a good time to seek arbitration or legal help.

An experienced lemon law attorney can help you file a lemon law claim against the manufacturer. An attorney can look at your repair order history and discuss with you whether you have standing. (Celebrities even sometimes take proactive steps, like keeping a lemon law attorney on retainer, to ensure their classic and vintage car purchases go smoothly.)

Why Lemon Laws Matter

“A car is one of the largest purchases most consumers make in their lifetimes, often sinking them deep into debt,” write the authors of the Lemon Index (CARS Foundation, 2022). The report goes on to add that in 2021’s fourth quarter, the average car loan in the U.S. was $39,721. Consequently, “many consumers are not in a position to pour more money into unexpected repairs after purchasing a new or recently used vehicle.”

Lemon laws provide peace of mind for drivers who might otherwise have little recourse after purchasing a vehicle that proves unsafe or otherwise undrivable. And because these laws require accountability of manufacturers, they may help fewer lemons hit the market.

When you are preparing to buy a vehicle, especially a new vehicle, take a few moments to research the lemon laws in your state. Find out what kind of legal coverage your potential purchase has. After all, buying a car should give you more freedom, not more frustration, and your local lemon law can help keep it that way.

The information provided in this article is for general informational and educational purposes only. It is not intended as legal, financial, medical, or professional advice. Readers should not rely solely on the content of this article and are encouraged to seek professional advice tailored to their specific circumstances. We disclaim any liability for any loss or damage arising directly or indirectly from the use of, or reliance on, the information presented.