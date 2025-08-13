‘Alien: Earth’ Cast: Meet the Actors From the FX Sci-Fi Series

FX’s Alien: Earth has officially landed, bringing the iconic sci-fi horror franchise to television with a fresh story and a gripping new cast. Premiering August 12, 2025, the series blends suspense, action, and deep space terror as it expands the Alien universe for a new generation of fans.
From seasoned actors to rising stars, the ensemble brings life to a world where survival is anything but guaranteed. Here’s a closer look at the talented cast bringing Alien: Earth to life below.
What Is Alien: Earth About?
Alien: Earth is set decades before the events of the original Alien film and takes the franchise to an entirely new setting — our own planet. The story unfolds in a near-future where powerful corporations, including the infamous Weyland-Yutani, are pushing the boundaries of science and ethics by experimenting with human/synthetic hybrids.
ALIEN: EARTH premieres today, and you may be wondering where it fits in this complex timeline. Here's a helpful and simplified guide to the Alien franchise.@FXNetworks / @AlienAnthology / @hulu pic.twitter.com/S72IdcAZEx
— Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 12, 2025
How Many Episodes Are in Alien: Earth?
Season 1 of Alien: Earth consists of eight episodes. The series debuted with its first two episodes on August 12, 2025, with the remaining installments releasing weekly.
- Episode 1: Aug. 12, “Neverland”
- Episode 2: Aug. 12, “Mr. October”
- Episode 3: Aug. 19, “Metamorphosis”
- Episode 4: Aug. 26, “Observation”
- Episode 5: Sept. 2, “Emergence”
- Episode 6: Sept. 9, “The Fly”
- Episode 7: Sept. 16, “In Space, No One”
- Episode 8: Sept. 23, “The Real Monsters”
Where to Watch Alien: Earth
In the U.S., Alien: Earth streams exclusively on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. Internationally, release platforms vary by region — for example, in the U.K., episodes are available on Disney+ the day after their U.S. debut.
Alien: Earth Cast
Here’s a look at the main cast of Season 1 Alien: Earth:
-
Sydney Chandler as Wendy, the first human/synthetic hybrid whose consciousness has been transferred into a synthetic body.
-
Alex Lawther as CJ “Hermit,” Wendy’s human soldier brother.
-
Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, a synthetic protector and mentor to the young hybrids.
-
Essie Davis as Dame Sylvia, a lead scientist in the hybrid program.
-
Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier, the ambitious trillionaire CEO of Prodigy Corporation.
-
Babou Ceesay as Morrow, a cyborg security officer loyal to Weyland-Yutani.
-
Adarsh Gourav as Slightly, a member of Wendy’s hybrid group.
-
Erana James as Curly, another hybrid with hidden ambitions.
-
Lily Newmark as Nibs, one of the hybrids adjusting to their new life.
-
Jonathan Ajayi as Smee, a hybrid and close confidant of Slightly.
-
David Rysdahl as Arthur Sylvia, a human scientist and Dame Sylvia’s husband.
-
Diêm Camille as Siberian, a human soldier.
-
Moe Bar-El as Rashidi, another member of the tactical team.
-
Adrian Edmondson as Atom Eins, Boy Kavalier’s right-hand man in Prodigy.
-
Sandra Yi Sencindiver as Yutani, head of the powerful Weyland-Yutani Corporation.