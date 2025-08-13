‘Alien: Earth’ Cast: Meet the Actors From the FX Sci-Fi Series

Image Credit: FX

FX’s Alien: Earth has officially landed, bringing the iconic sci-fi horror franchise to television with a fresh story and a gripping new cast. Premiering August 12, 2025, the series blends suspense, action, and deep space terror as it expands the Alien universe for a new generation of fans.

From seasoned actors to rising stars, the ensemble brings life to a world where survival is anything but guaranteed. Here’s a closer look at the talented cast bringing Alien: Earth to life below.

What Is Alien: Earth About?

Alien: Earth is set decades before the events of the original Alien film and takes the franchise to an entirely new setting — our own planet. The story unfolds in a near-future where powerful corporations, including the infamous Weyland-Yutani, are pushing the boundaries of science and ethics by experimenting with human/synthetic hybrids.

ALIEN: EARTH premieres today, and you may be wondering where it fits in this complex timeline. Here's a helpful and simplified guide to the Alien franchise.@FXNetworks / @AlienAnthology / @hulu pic.twitter.com/S72IdcAZEx — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) August 12, 2025

How Many Episodes Are in Alien: Earth?

Season 1 of Alien: Earth consists of eight episodes. The series debuted with its first two episodes on August 12, 2025, with the remaining installments releasing weekly.

Episode 1: Aug. 12, “Neverland”

Episode 2: Aug. 12, “Mr. October”

Episode 3: Aug. 19, “Metamorphosis”

Episode 4: Aug. 26, “Observation”

Episode 5: Sept. 2, “Emergence”

Episode 6: Sept. 9, “The Fly”

Episode 7: Sept. 16, “In Space, No One”

Episode 8: Sept. 23, “The Real Monsters”

Where to Watch Alien: Earth

In the U.S., Alien: Earth streams exclusively on Hulu, with new episodes dropping every Tuesday. Internationally, release platforms vary by region — for example, in the U.K., episodes are available on Disney+ the day after their U.S. debut.

Alien: Earth Cast

Here’s a look at the main cast of Season 1 Alien: Earth: