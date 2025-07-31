Which Airline Is Having the Most Crashes & Aviation Issues?

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

After a string of deadly crashes and mid-air emergencies, 2025 has become one of the most turbulent years for commercial aviation in recent memory. From severe in-flight injuries to runway disasters and even fatal collisions, passengers and industry insiders alike are questioning what’s behind the spike in aviation incidents. Climate change, mechanical failures, and pilot error have all been cited in investigations, while some airlines are under growing scrutiny for repeated safety lapses.

Below, we break down how many crashes have occurred in 2025 and which airlines are facing the most serious issues.

How Many Plane Crashes Have Happened in 2025?

So far in 2025, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has logged approximately 682 aviation incidents, including 131 fatal accidents and 551 non-fatal accidents, according to recent data.

Is There More Turbulence While Flying Now?

Yes. Research shows turbulence is increasing—up to 55% more frequent than in past decades—due in part to climate change altering upper-air wind patterns. A Delta Air Lines flight in mid‑2025 experienced extreme turbulence that hospitalized 25 passengers.

“Medical personnel met the flight upon arrival to evaluate customers and crew. Twenty-five of those on board were transported to local hospitals for evaluation and care,” Delta said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the support of all emergency responders involved.”

According to Paul Williams, an atmospheric scientist at the University of Reading, “We can expect the amount of severe turbulence around the world to double or even triple in the coming decades,” he told the BBC.

Which Airline Has Had the Most Crashes?

Based on historical crash data up to 2025, American Airlines ranks at the top among U.S. carriers, with 11 documented crashes, closely matched by Air France, which also recorded 11. American Eagle (American’s regional brand) contributes additional incidents under the same umbrella for reporting purposes, bringing the combined total to 16.

Which Airline Is Facing the Most Issues?

In 2025, Delta Connection (Delta Air Lines via Endeavor Air) has drawn significant scrutiny after Flight 4819 overturned during landing in Toronto in February, injuring 21. In separate turbulence events, a Delta Airbus A330 hit severe clear-air turbulence en route to Amsterdam, injuring 25.