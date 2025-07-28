Delta Co-Pilot Arrested: Updates on the Dramatic SFO Incident

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Aviation incidents have concerned Americans since the beginning of the year. From plane crashes, infernos and aircraft malfunctions, travelers have grown wary over flying both commercial and private planes. To make matters worse, an arrest was conducted onboard a Delta Airlines flight on July 26. The co-pilot of the flight was handcuffed and taken away by police and Homeland Security agents after the plane arrived at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).

Below, find out why the co-pilot was arrested and more updates about the shocking incident.

Delta Flight DL2809 Timeline of Events Before the Co-Pilot’s Arrest

Delta flight 2809 was on its way to San Francisco International Airport on July 26, 2025, from Minneapolis. Almost immediately after touching down at SFO at about 9:35 p.m., at least 10 officers boarded the plane to arrest the co-pilot, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The other pilot, crew and all passengers were “shocked” at the sight, a witness told ABC7 after the incident.

“[Officers] barged through and stormed the cockpit,” the witness told the outlet. “They removed the co-pilot, cuffed him, presumably arrested him, and brought him back down the aisle to deplane. I don’t know if this person was disappearing before our eyes, if there had been a crime committed, or what exactly was happening.”

The passenger added that the moment was “scary” and “traumatic to watch.”

Why Was the Delta Co-Pilot Arrested at SFO?

A source labeled as a “senior federal” insider told Fox Business that the co-pilot was taken into custody due to charges of child sexual abuse material.

NEW: I’m told by a senior federal source that the Delta co-pilot was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on charges of child sexual abuse material. https://t.co/BglKcJAVPg — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 27, 2025

While Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration did not take questions from other news outlets, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations in San Francisco told the San Francisco Chronicle that they assisted local officers in executing a warrant for the co-pilot’s arrest.

🚨BREAKING NEWS #SanFrancsico / #California Federal Agents have arrested a Delta Airlines Pilot in the cockpit just after it landed in San Francisco and ARREST THE PILOT. Co-pilot appeared shocked. Homeland Security Investigations was in on the arrest. Delta Flight 2809… pic.twitter.com/MzXBTTCyGq — OC Scanner 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 (@OC_Scanner) July 27, 2025

“This is an ongoing local investigation with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office,” the spokesperson told the publication.

Who Is the Delta Pilot That Was Arrested?

The identity of the arrested co-pilot has not been publicly disclosed by the time of publication.

Did Delta Respond to the Co-Pilot’s Arrest?

No, Delta has not publicly responded to its employee’s arrest by the time of publication.