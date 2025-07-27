Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Death: What Happened to ‘The Cosby Show’ Alum in Costa Rica?

Image Credit: Variety via Getty Images

The news of Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s death has left many of his colleagues, friends, family members, and fans in shock.

The actor—who first gained fame as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show—went on to build a lasting career in television, film, and music. He remained a respected and familiar presence in the industry up until his death at 54 on July 20, while vacationing with his family in Costa Rica.

Below, learn more about the circumstances surrounding his passing, the official cause of death, and a closer look at his family and career.

What Is Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Cause of Death?

According to officials, Warner drowned after being caught in a powerful rip current off the coast of Playa Grande in Costa Rica’s Limón province. Despite efforts by bystanders and emergency responders to administer CPR, Warner was pronounced dead at the scene on Sunday, July 20.

On July 22, Costa Rican police confirmed that Warner’s autopsy had been completed. The country’s Forensic Pathology Department ruled his death an accident, citing asphyxiation by submersion as the official cause.

At the time of the incident, no lifeguards were on duty. Local volunteer patrols had been reassigned due to resource shortages, and the beach is known for its dangerous rip currents.

In an initial statement, the Costa Rican Red Cross said that “two people were dragged by a water current at the beach,” and both individuals were out of the water by the time paramedics arrived. The second individual, who was treated at the scene, was initially reported to be in critical condition after the rescue. Dr. Mauricio Solano Corella, Medical Director for the Talamanca Health Area, later confirmed that the man was a 29-year-old from Nicaragua who had been attempting to rescue Warner. “He was treated, found to be stable, and discharged without complications,” Dr. Corella said in an updated statement.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner’s Kids

Warner had one child, an 8-year-old daughter, who was initially reported to have been with him in the water during the tragic incident in Costa Rica. Early statements from Elberth León, head of the Tourist Police for Costa Rica’s Atlantic region, claimed that both Warner and his daughter were caught in a powerful rip current while swimming on July 20. “Both were dragged by the current,” León told Us Weekly on July 24. “They were bathing together and were caught by a rip current. Obviously, as a father, he fought for his daughter, but the current in that area is very strong.”

However, outlets later clarified that Warner’s daughter was not in the water during the incident. According to Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ), “Mr. Warner was playing with his daughter at the seashore at one point. He then left her out of the water, and he and a friend of his entered the sea.”

In a May 2025 appearance on the Hot & Bothered podcast, Warner opened up about why he kept his family out of the spotlight.

“Obviously I don’t post them. I don’t, you know, I talk about them, because they are obviously the hugest parts of my life, the best parts of my life, best decisions I’ve ever made, but I like to keep them and their identity private,” he said. “But I love talking about them because I want people to know that it is possible to be happy and to have love and love really be enriching.”

Was Malcolm-Jamal Warner Married?

Yes, Warner was married, though his wife’s identity has been intentionally kept private.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner TV Shows & Movies

Warner first rose to fame as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show (1984–1992), a role that earned him an Emmy nomination and established him as a household name.

He went on to star in the UPN sitcom Malcolm & Eddie (1996–2000) and later appeared in a range of acclaimed television series, including Reed Between the Lines, Community, Suits, Sneaky Pete, and American Horror Story. More recently, he played Dr. AJ Austin on The Resident from 2018 to 2023, showcasing his dramatic range. Warner also portrayed Al Cowlings in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story and had a memorable recurring role on Sons of Anarchy. In addition to acting, he worked as a director and voice actor, and pursued a successful career as a spoken word artist and musician.