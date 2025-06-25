Dolly Parton Las Vegas Residency 2025: How to Get Tickets, Prices & Tour Dates

Image Credit: WireImage

Dolly Parton is heading back to the Las Vegas Strip for her upcoming residency! The 79-year-old “Jolene” hitmaker will take the stage for six performances at the end of 2025 in her special titled Dolly: Live in Las Vegas. And Hollywood Life has compiled all the info about the concert dates, how to get tickets, ticket prices and more about the venue The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

“To say I’m excited would be an understatement,” Dolly said about her residency, according to her website. “I haven’t worked Vegas in years, and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars, and I hope you are as well. See you there!”

Keep reading to get all the details we know so far about Dolly’s Vegas residency!

When Is Dolly Parton Performing in Las Vegas?

Dolly will perform in Las Vegas six times from December 4 through December 13, 2025.

How to Get Tickets to Dolly Parton’s Las Vegas Residency

Tickets for Dolly’s residency went on sale via Ticketmaster on June 25. At the time of publication, tickets were sold out, the website states, because the demand “far exceeded the available tickets.” So, fans can join the queue if they’d like to purchase any.

Dolly Parton Vegas Residency Ticket Prices & Availability

Ticketmaster prices for Dolly’s 2025 residency are still unknown at the time of publication, but tickets via StubHub had a starting price of $900. Pricier ones ranged between $2,000 to $7,000, and seats closest to the stage went above $10,000.

How Many Seats Are in Caesars Palace Colosseum?

There are 4,100 seats in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Setlist Predictions for Dolly Parton’s Vegas Residency

Dolly has kept her setlist for her Vegas residency a secret, but according to her website, she will definitely play some of her biggest hits, including “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You.”

The concerts will weave “together seven decades of classic hits and fan-favorites,” Dolly’s website indicates, adding that her Vegas residency will be “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see one of the world’s most beloved entertainers at the peak of her success.”

Will Dolly Parton’s Residency Be Livestreamed or Televised?

At the time of publication, it does not appear that Dolly: Live in Las Vegas will be available to stream or watch live on TV. Since it’s a limited-run event, fans will have to head over to the Vegas Strip or rely on concertgoers’ videos on social media.