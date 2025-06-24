New York City Mayor Election: Updates on Cuomo, Mamdani & More

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

All eyes are on New York City as residents rank their favorite mayoral candidates in the election. While the Big Apple prepares to either keep current Mayor Eric Adams or fire him, former Governor Andrew Cuomo has risen in the polls as a Democratic favorite — despite his sexual harassment scandal in 2021 that led to his departure from office. Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani has gained enough traction among younger voters as opposed to Cuomo.

Mamdani has been vocal about the city affordability crisis among other issues. At a recent event, he told the BBC, “This is a city where one in four of its people are living in poverty, a city where 500,000 kids go to sleep hungry every night. And ultimately, it’s a city that is in danger of losing that which it makes it so special.”

But many have criticized the Democrat for some of his arguments and his lack of political experience. Cuomo himself even said that “experience, competence, knowing how to do the job, knowing how to deal with [Donald] Trump, knowing how to deal with Washington, knowing how to deal with the state legislature,” are the “basics” of being the mayor of New York.

Below, get updates on the 2025 New York City mayoral election.

NYC Mayoral Election Candidates

The following are all of the candidates in the New York City mayoral race and their respective parties:

Adrienne Adams : Democrat (no relation to Eric)

: Democrat (no relation to Eric) Eric Adams : Independent (no relation to Adrienne)

: Independent (no relation to Adrienne) Andrew Cuomo : Democrat

: Democrat Zohran Mamdani : Democrat

: Democrat Brad Lander : Democrat

: Democrat Selma Bartholomew : Democrat

: Democrat Michael Blake : Democrat

: Democrat Zellnor Myrie : Democrat

: Democrat Jessica Ramos : Democrat

: Democrat Scott Stringer : Democrat

: Democrat Whitney Tilson : Democrat

: Democrat Curtis Sliwa : Republican

: Republican Jim Walden: Independent

When Is the NYC Mayor Election?

The official mayoral election for New York City will be held on November 4, 2025. The primary election kicked off on June 24, and early voting began on June 14. There is no Republican primary for the election because Curtis is the only party member running for mayor.

New York City Mayoral Primary Results

At the time of publication, the official results for the mayoral primary election have not come in. New Yorkers had the chance to rank their Democratic choices on the ballots.

So far, Cuomo and Mamdani are leading in the polls, which opened at 6 a.m. ET on June 24 and will close at 9 p.m. ET.