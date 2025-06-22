What Are Sleeper Cells? Definition & What it Means for the U.S.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The United States is officially involved in the conflict between Iran and Israel. As a result, many are wondering what the term “sleeper cells” refers to since Donald Trump and his administration are reportedly monitoring the nation for them. Below, learn what the term means and more about the situation in the Middle East.

Did the U.S. Bomb Iran?

Trump’s administration employed a targeted attack on three nuclear sites in Iran. Shortly after news broke of the bombing on June 21, 2025, Trump addressed the country in a televised address. He confirmed that the U.S. military carried out air strikes on the nuclear facilities Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

“Everybody heard those names for years as they built this horribly destructive enterprise,” the American president said. “Our objective was the destruction of Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity, and a stop to the nuclear threat posed by the world’s No. 1 state sponsor of terror. Tonight, I can report to the world that the strikes were a spectacular military success. Iran’s key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated.”

Calling Iran the “bully of the Middle East,” Trump called for peace in the region and threatened what the U.S. could do if peace is not achieved.

“If they do not, future attacks will be far greater and a lot easier,” Trump added. “For years, Iran has been saying ‘Death to America, death to Israel.’ They have been killing our people, blowing off their arms, blowing off their legs with roadside bombs. That was their specialty. We lost over a thousand people and hundreds of thousands throughout the Middle East and around the world have died as a direct result of their hate.”

Trump concluded that if peace “does not come quickly,” then there would “be tragedy for Iran, far greater than we have witnessed over the last eight days.”

“Remember, there are many targets left,” he said about Iran’s nuclear sites. “Tonight’s was the most difficult of them all by far, and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill. Most of them can be taken out in a matter of minutes.”

What Are Sleeper Cells?

Sleeper cells refer to spies or terrorists who typically live quiet, unsuspicious lives in the western world before acting on a mission.

Are There Sleeper Cells in America?

Since sleeper cells would be living quietly and under the radar, it’s unknown if any sleeper cells have been identified in the U.S.