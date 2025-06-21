Did the U.S. Bomb Iran? Updates on the Israel-Iran War

Image Credit: Getty Images

Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine, the United States became involved in the conflict between Israel and Iran in 2025. Donald Trump announced on June 21, 2025, that America targeted nuclear sites in Iran, so does this mean that the U.S. bombed Iran?

Get updates on the situation below and learn if the U.S. is involved.

Did the U.S. Bomb Iran?

Trump announced that the U.S. attacked three nuclear sites in Iran. It’s unclear if any civilians in the region were affected. The American president wrote in a social media statement at 7:46 p.m. ET on June 21 that the U.S. “completed our very successful attack on the three nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space.”

Trump went on to note that a “full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow,” and he added that “all planes are safely on their way home.”

“Congratulations to our great American Warriors,” he continued. “There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!”

Is the U.S. Attacking Iran?

Trump made it clear on June 17 that the U.S. did not want civilians impacted by any potential air strikes. He wrote on Truth Social about Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, “We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding. He is an easy target, but is safe there – We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin.”

Is the U.S. at War With Iran?

It’s still unclear what the next move is for the U.S., Iran and Israel. After Trump announced that the American military conducted air strikes over Iran’s nuclear sites, the president scheduled a national address at 10:00 p.m. ET for June 21.