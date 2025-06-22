Hot Air Balloon Crash in Brazil: Updates on What Happened

Image Credit: LightRocket via Getty Images

Onlookers in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil, were shocked to see a hot-air balloon burst into flames and crash on Saturday, June 21. The tragedy took several lives and injured others on board the balloon. Now that the world is questioning what caused the accident, the overseeing company of the balloon, Sobrevoar, insisted that they took all “necessary precautions.”

“Despite all necessary precautions and the efforts of our pilot — who has extensive experience and followed all recommended procedures in an attempt to save everyone on board the balloon — we are suffering from the pain caused by this tragedy,” the company said in a public statement, adding that it had suspended all hot-air balloon rides indefinitely.

Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the tragic hot-air balloon crash.

How Did the Hot Air Balloon Crash?

According to the Associated Press, the balloon somehow caught on fire and plummeted to the ground on June 21. The exact cause of how the fire spread throughout the balloon is still unclear.

Footage from local news outlet G1 revealed plumes of smoke from the balloon as it descended from the sky. Two people were even seen falling while the fire spread throughout the balloon.

As the company Sobrevoar stated, its balloon ride took “all necessary precautions,” and its pilot did everything possible “to save everyone on board.”

BREAKING: Hot air balloon carrying 21 people crashes in southern Brazil pic.twitter.com/02fvbjSAoN — BNO News (@BNONews) June 21, 2025

Did Anyone Die From the Brazil Hot Air Balloon Crash?

Yes, eight people were confirmed to be dead in the crash, per the AP. Thirteen others were injured as a result of the inferno. Horrifying clips of the incident have circulated on social media of the balloon quickly descending to the ground as witnesses helplessly looked on from the ground.

Officials said that three victims were hugging each other as they died.

How Many Balloon Crashes Have There Been?

Fatal hot-air balloon crashes are rare, as are commercial plane accidents. But just one week prior to the most recent balloon accident, a separate hot-air balloon crashed in Sao Paulo state, killing a 27-year-old woman and injuring 11 people, according to local news outlet G1.

In the United States alone, there have been 495 hot-air balloon accidents from 1964 through 1995, according to data shared by Pubmed.gov. From 2000 to 2011, 164 balloon crashes were reported. From 2014 to 2021, three crashes were reported.