Chocolates Recalled Nationwide: Which Products Were Removed?

Image Credit: Getty Images

This year has seen a string of food recalls, and the latest is one of the most famous snacks in America: chocolate. Two well-known candy products are being taken off the shelves by their company, the Weaver Nut Company, and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

One month ago, ice cream products were recalled by Wells Enterprises “due to potential plastic contamination.” The recall resulted in 17,800 cartons of ice cream and frozen yogurt being discarded.

Below, find out which chocolate products were recalled and why.

What Chocolates Were Recalled?

According to the FDA’s June 18, 2025, press release, the following products were recalled:

Nonpareil, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (Christmas Seeds); Item 47518 – Lot #(s): 204206, 204207, 204208, 204209, 204212, 224225

Nonpareils, Semi-Sweet Chocolate (White Seeds); Item D2645 – Lot #(s) 204214-RL, 204214, 204215, 224221, 224222, 224223, 135215, 135216, 135217, 135220, 135221, 145204, 145205-1, 145207-1, 145210-1

View the complete details on this recall at: https://t.co/qUbFKBrwxd pic.twitter.com/ZtxNiy4LAZ — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) June 18, 2025

Why Were Nonpareils Chocolates Recalled?

According to the FDA’s press release, the Nonpareil semi-sweet Christmas and white seeds were recalled “due to potential undeclared milk allergens.”

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the impacted products,” the FDA indicated. “Consumers who have purchased the affected product and have a milk allergy are urged not to consume it. If sensitive to milk allergy, the product should be discarded immediately or for a full refund returned to the place of purchase.”

The FDA pointed out that the problem with these two recalled Nonpareils “was discovered through a wholesale customer complaint upon receipt of shipment misaligned with updated product spec. followed by a lab test to confirm the milk presence [sic].”

What Do I Do if I Bought Nonpareils Chocolates?

The FDA urges all American consumers to check the product label on any Nonpareils they purchased. As indicated in the FDA’s press release, anyone who purchased one of the recalled items can get a full refund regardless of the condition of the package.