SpaceX Starship Explosion June 2025: What Happened to the Latest Rocket?

Image Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

SpaceX has suffered from a few setbacks this year, specifically with its Starship launches. The latest incident, involving a Starship rocket, caused a massive, fiery explosion in the sky in Texas, and many are wondering what happened.

One month prior, the Starship 9 experienced a propellant leak that caused the ship to spin out of control while in the air. So, the Starship broke up during its reentry above the Indian Ocean. Back in March, a crew-less Starship exploded during its eighth test flight, which resulted in air traffic disruptions. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had to get involved and called on SpaceX to conduct an investigation into the test flight’s failure.

“A mishap investigation is designed to enhance public safety, determine the root cause of the event, and identify corrective actions to avoid it from happening again,” the FAA’s said in a statement. “The FAA will be involved in every step of the SpaceX-led mishap investigation process and must approve SpaceX’s final report, including any corrective actions. A return to flight is based on the FAA determining that any system, process, or procedure related to the mishap does not affect public safety.”

Below, learn what the SpaceX rocket was for and the details about its explosion.

Was There a Space X Starship Launch?

No, the Starship rocket was not an actual space flight, but it was being prepared for its 10th flight test.

“A safety clear area around the site was maintained throughout the operation, and all personnel are safe and accounted for,” the company tweeted. “Our Starbase team is actively working to safe the test site and the immediate surrounding area in conjunction with local officials. There are no hazards to residents in surrounding communities, and we ask that individuals do not attempt to approach the area while safing operations continue.”

What Happened to the Space X Starship?

According to SpaceX, the spacecraft “experienced a major anomaly while on a test stand at Starbase” at around 11 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 18. It’s unclear what exactly the “anomaly” was with the Starship rocket.

When Is the Next Space X Launch?

A schedule of planned upcoming orbital missions can be found on spaceflightnow.com. SpaceX missions can also be found on nextspaceflight.com.