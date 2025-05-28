SpaceX Starship 9 Launch: What Happened to the Rocket?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

SpaceX’s ninth Starship test flight marked another ambitious step in the company’s effort to build a fully reusable rocket system capable of reaching the Moon and Mars. Launched from the company’s Starbase facility in Texas, the mission was designed to test several key systems, including stage separation, heat shield durability, and controlled reentry. While the launch featured some notable successes, it also faced serious setbacks mid-flight and during reentry.

When Was Starship Flight 9 Scheduled to Launch?

SpaceX launched its ninth Starship test flight on May 27, 2025, at 6:36 p.m. CDT (7:36 p.m. EDT) from its Starbase facility in Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had granted clearance for the launch just five days prior, following a safety review of Flight 8’s earlier failure.

What Happened During the Launch?

At first, the flight looked like a success. The Super Heavy booster and Starship upper stage separated smoothly, and the spacecraft reached space. But things went downhill after that.

The payload bay door didn’t open, so the test payloads never deployed. A propellant leak later caused the ship to spin out of control. Starship ultimately broke apart during reentry over the Indian Ocean, and the booster was lost in the Gulf of Mexico during its descent.

Still, SpaceX called it a step forward. “Starship made it to the scheduled ship engine cutoff, so big improvement over last flight!” Elon Musk posted. He also noted that the heat shield tiles held up better than before.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the mishap, saying in a statement: “The FAA is aware an anomaly occurred during the SpaceX Starship Flight 9 mission that launched on Tuesday, May 27, from Starbase, Texas, and is actively working with SpaceX on the event.” The agency added there were “no reports of public injury or damage to public property at this time.”

Is Another Starship Launch Scheduled?

Yes—another Starship flight is already in the works. While no official date has been announced, Musk said they’re aiming for a new launch every three to four weeks, now that they have broader FAA clearance.

In the meantime, SpaceX continues its other missions. A Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites is set to launch from Kennedy Space Center on May 28.

