Why Was Bonnaroo Canceled? Find Out the Reason

Music fans just had their weekend gutted. The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was canceled on Friday, June 13, to countless fans’ dismay. The event explained the reason why they canceled the multi-day event in Manchester, Tennessee, in an Instagram post.

“We have put our hearts and souls into making this weekend the most special one of the year, and cannot express how crushed we are to have made this decision,” the festival wrote in an Instagram statement. “Thank you in advance for your patience, your positivity and your unfailing Bonnaroovian spirit.”

Below, find out why Bonnaroo was canceled and learn how to get a refund.

Why Was Bonnaroo Canceled?

The Bonnaroo Festival was canceled for one reason: inclement weather. The event shared the update via its Instagram account on Friday, June 13, evening.

“Today, the National Weather Service provided us with an updated forecast with significant and steady precipitation that will produce deteriorating camping and egress conditions in the coming days,” Bonnaroo wrote in the caption. “We are beyond gutted, but we must make the safest decision and cancel the remainder of Bonnaroo.”

Many attendees set up campsites to attend, the festival acknowledged in the post.

“The number one thing we need from the Bonnaroo community is patience. Some of your fellow campers’ sites are in rough shape,” the event added. “The rain has settled in areas and made certain parts of Outeroo difficult to manage. We’d like to prioritize getting those folks as well as those with accessibility needs off The Farm as soon as possible this evening.”

How to Get Bonnaroo Refunds

According to the festival, Bonnaroo ticket buyers can be refunded if they purchased one-day Friday, Saturday and Sunday admission tickets via Front Gate Tickets. Anyone with a four-day admission ticket purchased with Front Gate will be refunded 75 percent of the cost. Four-day camping accommodations purchased via Front Gate will also get a 75 percent refund.

Bonnaroo added in its June 13 Instagram caption that all refunds will be processed in around 30 days.

Bonnaroo 2025 Lineup

The lineup for this year’s festival was packed with some of music’s best. Headliners included Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs and Hozier.