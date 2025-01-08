Bonnaroo 2025 Lineup: See All the Festival Performers

Image Credit: Billboard via Getty Images

We may still be in the middle of the winter season, but daydreaming about summer is a hard habit to break when Bonnaroo‘s 2025 lineup has dropped! Find out which musicians will be there, below.

When Is Bonnaroo 2025?

The highly-anticipated Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival will take place in Tennessee, from Thursday, June 12 to Sunday, June 15, 2025.

Who Is Performing at Bonnaroo 2025?

Olivia Rodrigo makes history as the youngest person to headline Bonnaroo! Passes will go on sale January 9th at 10AM.

🎫: https://t.co/JESoNN3Mhu pic.twitter.com/PPcKcihls0 — 🏁 (@concertleaks) January 8, 2025

Bonnaroo 2025 offers a plethora of options for music connoisseurs. Whether you’ll be there for GloRilla or Vampire Weekend or everyone in between, you’ll definitely find your new party tribe there. The major upcoming headliners will be Tyler the Creator, Olivia Rodrigo, Luke Combs and Hozier. If you prefer to avoid the mosh pits and crowds, there are many sets to vibe out to talented artists, who are on the rise. On June 12, you can try the electronic hits of 2hollis. June 13 offers the catchy beats of Foster the People. Or enjoy a Y2K throwback moment with Avril Lavigne‘s performance on June 14. If you’re looking for something more chill, perhaps give Raye‘s sultry performance a try on June 15. With so many great opportunities to discover new artists and celebrate the ones you already love, you’re bound to have a memorable adventure. On top of the amazing lineup, this year the festival will feature its first-ever “Roo Residency,” during which King Glizzard and the Lizard Wizard will perform on three of four festival dates. If you’re still not sold, maybe the tradition of Bonnaroo hosting it’s “Insanely Fire 1970’s Pool Party” 2025 SuperJam, led by Remi Wolf, will get you hype, according to PitchFork.

How to Get Tickets for Bonnaroo

Tickets for the festival go on sale on the Bonnaroo website on Thursday, January 9, at 10 a.m. CT. The site states that buyers will get the “guaranteed lowest-priced 4-day G.A. tickets between 10-11am CT.” Concertgoers have 5 options for the 4-day tickets, which ranges from G.A., starting at $420, to “Roo Insider,” starting at $26,000. The popular G.A. ticket includes “150 plus performances on 10 plus stages over four days.” Customers have the option of signing up for Layaway plans which start at $25 down. There are also many camping and parking options, which start at $50 for day-parking and increase depending on the date of your ticket, and the degree of rest desired, such as a double-twin or safari tent.