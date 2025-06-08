L.A. Protests: Updates After Trump Deployed National Guard

Image Credit: Anadolu via Getty Images

Tensions in Los Angeles have reached a boiling point following a series of controversial immigration raids that led to mass arrests and sparked citywide protests. The demonstrations—fueled by outrage over the treatment of immigrant communities—have escalated in recent days, prompting President Donald Trump to authorize the deployment of National Guard troops to the region.

On June 7, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that Trump signed a memorandum deploying the National Guard. “The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs,” Leavitt said in a statement. She added that the move was necessary “to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.”

As federal agents and protesters continue to clash in the streets, here’s the latest on what’s happening in L.A. below.

Why Are There Protests in Los Angeles?

A wave of ICE immigration raids in Los Angeles—targeting places like Home Depot and meatpacking plants—sparked widespread protests. Over 40 to 120 individuals were arrested, and demonstrators in neighborhoods like Paramount and Compton clashed with federal agents in riot gear, prompting the use of tear gas and flash-bang grenades.

Can the President Deploy the National Guard?

Yes, but it depends on the circumstances. In most cases, the National Guard is deployed at the request of a state’s governor, who retains control over the troops for local emergencies like natural disasters or civil unrest. However, the President does have the authority to deploy the National Guard without a governor’s request under specific conditions, most notably through the Insurrection Act. That law allows the President to federalize the Guard and use them to enforce federal laws or restore public order if local or state governments are unable or unwilling to do so.

How Many National Guard Troops Did Trump Deploy?

Trump authorized the deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, primarily from the 79th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

The move sparked immediate backlash from California officials. Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass condemned the deployment as a political stunt rather than a public safety necessity.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles—not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle,” Newsom said on X. “Don’t give them one.”

He added in another post on X, “L.A. authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice. We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need. This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust.”