Epstein List Release: When Will the Files Become Public?

Jeffrey Epstein is making headlines once again now that United States Attorney General Pam Bondi announced her plan to release his files, which includes his alleged “client list,” according to multiple outlets. During a recent interview with Fox News, Bondi noted that the files were “sitting on [her] desk … to review” and that releasing the list was a “directive by President [Donald] Trump.”

“I think tomorrow … you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office,” Bondi told Fox News’ Jesse Watters on February 26, 2025. “There are well over — this will make you sick — 200 victims … over 250, actually. … So, we have to make sure that their identity is protected and their personal information, but other than that, I think tomorrow — you know, the personal information of victims — other than that, I think tomorrow, Jesse, breaking news, right now, you’re going to see some Epstein information being released by my office.”

The day after Bondi confirmed she’d release the files, she and conservative influencers were seen walking out of the White House carrying binders that read, “The Epstein Files: Phase I,” according to TIME. Below, get updates on the files and learn more about Epstein’s controversies.

Who Is Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein is a disgraced and deceased sexual offender and former financier. Throughout his finance career, the New York City native expanded his social circle to include socialites, including Trump. However, in 2005, Florida police started investigating Epstein after he was accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. In a plea deal, Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution and of soliciting a prostitute. He served about one year behind bars.

Over time, Epstein was involved in a slew of lawsuits, mostly related to sexual assault and abuse. In 2019, Epstein was arrested again on federal charges regarding the sex trafficking of minors in the states of Florida and New York. That year, he died by suicide in his jail cell. His decades-long associate Ghislaine Maxwell was also convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and conspiracy for helping Epstein procure underage girls for sexual abuse and prostitution. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years behind bars.

What Are the Epstein Files?

The files are a series of documents that will unveil Epstein’s 200+ victims, and their names are expected to be redacted for privacy purposes, which Bondi pointed out in her February 26, 2025, Fox News interview. Moreover, the files will reportedly include the flight logs of the pedophile’s private jet.

In 2024, a federal court unsealed records related to Epstein and his famous relationships. The docs included around 200 names, including Trump and former President Bill Clinton. However, the records only exposed some details about the nature of the politicians’ connections to Epstein, and neither Clinton nor Trump has been accused of wrongdoing in the formal investigation, according to Politico.

When Will the Epstein List Be Released?

According to TIME, the Epstein files were released. Bondi and conservative influencers were photographed leaving the White House on February 27, 2025, carrying binders that read, “The Epstein Files: Phase I,” possibly indicating that there was more information to come.

Per multiple outlets, the U.S. Attorney General has asked newly confirmed FBI Director Kash Patel to hand over all files by Friday, February 28, 2025, accusing the FBI of withholding additional information.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.