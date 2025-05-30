Why Did Elon Musk Leave the Trump Administration? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images

Elon Musk announced that his time working under Donald Trump‘s administration had concluded — and the internet exploded. Americans speculated about Musk’s departure, which looked like a sudden move to many people. In a statement he tweeted on May 28, 2025, the Tesla owner wrote, “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending.”

Musk added in his statement, “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

So, does this mean that Musk and Trump mutually decided he needed to leave, or was he fired by Trump? Below, get the details about the end of his government role.

Is Elon Musk Leaving the Trump Administration for Good?

As of now, it appears that Musk will not longer work with the Trump administration. However, the two will most likely maintain a solid partnership, which Musk has made clear through public statements of respect for the president.

Nevertheless, Musk’s departure from the administration came shortly after he criticized Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” The SpaceX owner believed the agenda would increase the U.S. budget deficit and harm efforts by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“I was disappointed to see the massive spending bill, frankly, which increases the budget deficit, not just decreases it, and undermines the work that the DOGE team is doing,” Musk told CBS Sunday Morning on May 27, 2025. “I think a bill can be big or it can be beautiful, but I don’t know if it can be both.”

Trump seemingly dodged Musk’s comments and told reporters in the Oval Office that his administration would be “negotiating that bill, and I’m not happy about certain aspects of it, but I’m thrilled by other aspects of it.”

Why Did Elon Musk Leave DOGE?

Per Musk’s public statement via X, his “scheduled time” under Trump’s administration came to an end. Therefore, according to the billionaire, Musk was not supposed to work for the administration indefinitely.

However, more details about Musk came to light following his announcement. On May 30, 2025, The New York Times reported that the tech exec had been using drugs on Trump’s campaign trail, which caused concern. According to the publication, Musk “told people he was taking so much ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, that it was affecting his bladder.” The NYT also reported that he took Ecstasy and psychedelic mushrooms.

Did Elon Musk Buy Boeing?

No, despite rampant internet rumors and speculation, Musk has not actually acquired Boeing. Instead, he was working with the company to deliver Air Force One replacements.