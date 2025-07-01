‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Update: What Is it & Did it Pass?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump and fellow Republicans are trying to get his large tax and spending bill — which he’s called the “big, beautiful bill” — officially passed by the 4th of July. Now that the Senate has approved the proposal, supporters around the United States are curious when, and if, the bill will pass.

Below, get an update on Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.”

What Is the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’?

Trump’s proposal is a tax and spending bill, which the White House claimed will “unleash our economy and deliver a Blue-Collar BOOM” and promises will “provide historic relief for working families” and put “Main Street over Wall Street,” meaning that the bill intends to help small businesses over larger corporations.

As the American public knows, the president has dubbed his proposal the “big, beautiful bill.”

Did the Big Beautiful Bill Pass?

The Republican Party is aiming to have the bill passed by July 4. On July 1, the Senate passed the bill, but it has not been approved by the House of Representatives yet.

What’s in the Big Beautiful Bill?

Trump’s 2025 bill includes an increase in spending on border security, defense and energy production, which would be partially counterbalanced by spending cuts to healthcare programs. Additionally, the bill would extend Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which is expected to end at the end of this year, and the “big, beautiful bill” would potentially allow American workers to deduct up to $25,000 in tips and $12,5000 in overtime.

Since the House and the Senate had to add their own provisions and edits to Trump’s bill, their versions slightly differ. The Senate’s version of the bill would reduce deductions for workers making above $150,000, while the House’s version of the bill doesn’t include income limits.

Furthermore, the Senate’s version of the bill would order the sale of public lands up to 0.5 percent in 11 states, including California, Alaska, Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon and Washington. Supporters have claimed this would address the housing affordability and availability crisis.

Did the Senate Already Vote on the Big Beautiful Bill?

Yes, the Senate passed the bill on July 1, but it still has to be approved by House Republicans before it can be passed. It’s unclear when exactly the House will vote on the bill, but the vote is expected to happen in the next several days.