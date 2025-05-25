How to Watch the Indy 500: Where to Stream the 2025 Race

Image Credit: Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 is here, and fans across the world are gearing up to watch one of racing’s most iconic events. Known for its rich history, high-speed drama, and Memorial Day weekend tradition, the Indy 500 draws millions of viewers every year.

Whether you’re a longtime racing fan or a curious first-timer, here’s everything you need to know about what the Indy 500 is, how to stream it live, and when the green flag drops.

What Is the Indy 500?

The Indianapolis 500, often called the Indy 500, is one of the most prestigious and historic automobile races in the world. Held annually at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, the race spans 500 miles and features 33 drivers competing for the win. It’s the crown jewel of the IndyCar Series and a staple of Memorial Day weekend in the U.S.

Who Is Racing in the 2025 Indy 500?

Among the front-runners this year is rookie Robert Shwartzman, who clinched pole position. He’ll be joined on the front row by two-time Indy 500 winner Takuma Sato of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and fan favorite Pato O’Ward of Arrow McLaren. Other major contenders include six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and current series leader Alex Palou, both of Chip Ganassi Racing.

Defending champion Josef Newgarden and his Team Penske teammate Will Power face an uphill battle after being pushed to the back row due to penalties for unauthorized car modifications.

Where to Watch the Indy 500

The 2025 Indy 500 will air live on Fox, marking the race’s first broadcast with the network after years on NBC. Fans can stream the event online through the FOX Sports app or FOXSports.com with a valid TV provider login. It’s also available on live TV streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV, FuboTV, and YouTube TV, all of which carry Fox. Spanish-language coverage will be offered on Fox Deportes.

For the first time in decades, the local broadcast blackout in Indianapolis has been lifted, allowing fans in the area to watch the race live on TV.

What Time Does the Indy 500 Start?

The 2025 Indianapolis 500 officially begins when the green flag drops at 12:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 25. For fans who don’t want to miss a moment, pre-race coverage kicks off at 10:00 a.m. ET on Fox, featuring driver introductions, the national anthem, and other traditions before the main event.

The race typically runs for around three hours, so fans can expect it to wrap up shortly before 4:00 p.m. ET, barring any delays.