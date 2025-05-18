Brooklyn Bridge Crash: How Did the Mexican Navy Ship Hit It?

Image Credit: Getty Images

New York City commuters and onlookers witnessed a harrowing incident on Saturday, May 17. A large Mexican Navy ship that was traveling for a goodwill tour crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. The moment of impact happened at around 8:30 p.m. ET while traffic was packed on the bridge, as usual, and witnesses watched in horror as the boat’s masts struck the side.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences for the two people who died. Per CNN, she tweeted that night, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of two crew members of the Cuauhtémoc Training Ship, who lost their lives in the unfortunate accident in New York Harbor. Our sympathy and support go out to their families.”

Below, learn what happened and get updates on the situation as an investigation continues.

What Happened With the Mexican Navy Ship?

The Cuauhtémoc was the ship that crashed into the Brooklyn Bridge. The vessel first set sail in 1982 during a trip from Spain to Mexico. Before its recent collision, the Cuauhtémoc was on a worldwide goodwill tour. It left Acapulco on the coast of Mexico on April 4 of this year, according to a news release by the Mexican Secretariat of the Navy.

The mission of the Cuauhtémoc was “exalting the seafaring spirit, strengthening naval education, and carrying the Mexican people’s message,” per the news release, via CNN.

On May 17, the ship attempted to sail underneath the Brooklyn Bridge, but its masts were too tall, and the vessel collided into the underside.

A ship has collided with the Brooklyn bridge today. pic.twitter.com/DKtO07Dvw4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 18, 2025

Is the Brooklyn Bridge Closed?

The Brooklyn Bridge closed for about 40 minutes for traffic in both directions. The NYC emergency notification system announced that the bridge was closed at about 10:00 p.m. ET. Roughly 40 minutes later, the agency announced it had reopened.

Despite the impact of the ship, the bridge is intact, and commuters can still drive on it.

How Did the Ship Crash Into the Brooklyn Bridge?

It’s still unclear what exactly caused the Cuauhtémoc to crash into the Brooklyn Bridge. Mayor Eric Adams said the vessel “lost power,” then struck the bridge, but officials initially said that “mechanical issues” could have caused the accident. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the collision.

How Many Died From the Brooklyn Bridge Crash?

The training ship was carrying 277 passengers. Two people died as a result from the crash, Mayor Adams confirmed. The two victims fell from one of the Cuauhtémoc’s masts In total, 22 people were injured as a result of the collision.