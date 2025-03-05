Eric Adams’ Net Worth: How Much Money Does the NYC Mayor Have?

Image Credit: GC Images

Eric Adams, the 110th Mayor of New York City, has built a career in both law enforcement and politics. From his early days as a police officer to his rise as mayor, Adams has earned a substantial income and accumulated significant assets. In recent years, he has stayed in the public eye, largely due to a federal investigation that began in 2023 and increasing calls for his resignation.

Find out more about Eric Adams’ salary, his net worth, and the details surrounding his recent indictment below.

Does the Mayor of NYC Get Paid?

Yes, the position of mayor is a paid role. Adams currently earns approximately $260,000 per year as Mayor of New York City.

What Is Eric Adams’ Net Worth?

Forbes estimates that Adams’ net worth is at least $2.5 million, after accounting for legal fees.

His personal assets include $3.5 million in real estate, which consists of a Brooklyn apartment, a Fort Lee residence, and another apartment in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood worth approximately $2 million. In addition, he receives two pensions, totaling around $9,000-$10,000 a month.

Adams’ career began with the Transit Police, and he later became a New York police captain. He was elected Brooklyn Borough President in 2013 before becoming the Mayor of New York City in 2021.

Why Was Eric Adams Indicted?

Adams was indicted in September 2024 on five counts, including bribery, conspiracy, and campaign finance violations. He was accused of accepting illegal campaign donations, flight upgrades, and other travel perks from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals in exchange for political favors. Adams has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Is Eric Adams Going to Jail?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped federal corruption charges against Adams, meaning that as of the time of publication, he will not be going to jail.

However, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling for the New York State Bar to investigate Emil Bove, the Trump administration’s acting deputy attorney general, for alleged professional misconduct. Bove’s decision to order prosecutors to drop criminal charges against Adams led to a wave of resignations among the prosecutors involved.