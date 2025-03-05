Search

Eric Adams’ Net Worth: How Much Money Does the NYC Mayor Have?

Learn more about Eric Adams' estimated net worth, including his real estate assets, pensions, and career background that have contributed to his financial standing.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
March 5, 2025 4:31PM EST
Image Credit: GC Images

Eric Adams, the 110th Mayor of New York City, has built a career in both law enforcement and politics. From his early days as a police officer to his rise as mayor, Adams has earned a substantial income and accumulated significant assets. In recent years, he has stayed in the public eye, largely due to a federal investigation that began in 2023 and increasing calls for his resignation.

Find out more about Eric Adams’ salary, his net worth, and the details surrounding his recent indictment below.

Does the Mayor of NYC Get Paid?

Yes, the position of mayor is a paid role. Adams currently earns approximately $260,000 per year as Mayor of New York City.

NEW YORK, USA - NOVEMBER 05: Mayor Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul on stage during election campaign rally for Governor Kathy Hochul organized by New York State Democratic Committee at BKLYN Studios in New York on November 5, 2022. Rally featured Attorney General Letitia James, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Representative Hakeem Jeffries, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and actress Rosie Perez. (Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
NEW YORK, USA – NOVEMBER 05: Mayor Eric Adams and Kathy Hochul on stage during election campaign rally for Governor Kathy Hochul organized by New York State Democratic Committee at BKLYN Studios in New York on November 5, 2022. (Photo by Lev Radin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

What Is Eric Adams’ Net Worth?

Forbes estimates that Adams’ net worth is at least $2.5 million, after accounting for legal fees.

His personal assets include $3.5 million in real estate, which consists of a Brooklyn apartment, a Fort Lee residence, and another apartment in Brooklyn’s Bed-Stuy neighborhood worth approximately $2 million. In addition, he receives two pensions, totaling around $9,000-$10,000 a month.

Adams’ career began with the Transit Police, and he later became a New York police captain. He was elected Brooklyn Borough President in 2013 before becoming the Mayor of New York City in 2021.

TOPSHOT - New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during his weekly press conference at New York City Hall on November 14, 2023. FBI agents seized the New York mayor's cell phones and other devices, his campaign lawyer said 10 November, 2023, in an apparent escalation of a federal investigation into campaign fundraising. The seizure appears to be part of a corruption investigation into whether Eric Adams' 2021 campaign conspired with Turkey's government and others. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – New York Mayor Eric Adams speaks during his weekly press conference at New York City Hall on November 14, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Why Was Eric Adams Indicted?

Adams was indicted in September 2024 on five counts, including bribery, conspiracy, and campaign finance violations. He was accused of accepting illegal campaign donations, flight upgrades, and other travel perks from a Turkish official and other foreign nationals in exchange for political favors. Adams has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 15: SEPTEMBER 15: Sean "Diddy" Combs (L) is seen receiving the Key to the City from Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 15: SEPTEMBER 15: Sean “Diddy” Combs (L) is seen receiving the Key to the City from Mayor Eric Adams in Times Square on September September 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images )

Is Eric Adams Going to Jail?

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has dropped federal corruption charges against Adams, meaning that as of the time of publication, he will not be going to jail.

However, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee are calling for the New York State Bar to investigate Emil Bove, the Trump administration’s acting deputy attorney general, for alleged professional misconduct. Bove’s decision to order prosecutors to drop criminal charges against Adams led to a wave of resignations among the prosecutors involved.