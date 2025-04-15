‘SNL’ White Lotus Skit: Why Did Aimee Lou Wood Call it ‘Mean’?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Aimee Lou Wood has quickly become a fan favorite on The White Lotus. The third season of the hit HBO series, which wrapped in April, was the show’s most popular yet. Wood plays Chelsea, a young romantic British woman in a complicated relationship with an enigmatic older American—a role that earned her widespread attention.

Her character was recently parodied on Saturday Night Live, but the sketch didn’t sit well with the actress. The following day, the 31-year-old took to social media to condemn the show for mocking her physical appearance.

“I did find the ‘SNL’ thing mean and unfunny,” Wood wrote in an Instagram story, adding that she “felt righteous” but “might delete” her post later.

Aimee Lou Wood already received apologies (PLURAL) from SNL. pic.twitter.com/e5UUjMFFse — 💜Allison M. 🌱 (@AlliCinema) April 13, 2025

Who Is Aimee Lou Wood?

Wood is an English actress, born on February 3, 1994, in Stockport, Greater Manchester.

As a child, she struggled with severe shyness and an eating disorder—challenges she later recognized as signs of being neurodivergent. “I was almost mute, very socially anxious. I couldn’t sit down and eat a meal. My mum had to leave food around the house and I’d have to snack around,” she revealed in an interview with The Times.

Wood went on to train at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), where she honed the emotional range and sharp comedic timing that would become hallmarks of her performances. “Sometimes I feel like I can experience more of a range of emotions as a character in someone else’s story than as myself,” she shared in the same interview.

Her breakout role as Aimee Gibbs in Sex Education earned her a British Academy Television Award and opened doors to a growing career in film, television, and theater. In addition to appearing in short films and acclaimed stage productions, Wood has also stepped into writing. She created her first series, Film Club—a six-part BBC comedy about a young woman who, after developing agoraphobia, moves back in with her mother and starts a film club in her garage.

What Was the SNL ‘White Lotus’ Skit?

The Saturday Night Live “White Lotus” skit—titled “White Potus”—aired in April 2025 and parodied the HBO series The White Lotus, setting it in a fictional hotel with political guests.

At one point, host Jon Hamm portrayed Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., stepping into a role inspired by Walton Goggins’ character. In the sketch, Hamm’s RFK Jr. delivers a bit about removing fluoride from the water supply, quipping, “What would that do to people’s teeth?”

The scene then cuts to SNL cast member Sarah Sherman, made up to resemble Wood’s character Chelsea—complete with exaggerated fake teeth—who responds with a dazed, “Fluoride? What’s that?”

SNL ‘White Potus’ Skit

Did SNL Apologize to Aimee Lou Wood?

It appears the show issued a private apology to the young star, but has not addressed the controversy publicly. Wood shared on social media, “I’ve had apologies from SNL,” wrapping up the saga with a final Instagram Story—complete with a cheeky filter.

Shortly after Aimee made headlines for her SNL reaction, fans speculated about photos of her that surfaced online, which made it appear that she was crying. However, Aimee took to her Instagram Stories again on April 15 to write, “Just to say, I actually wasn’t crying about anything that the papers made out. I was crying about something completely unrelated”