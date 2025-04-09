Will There Be a 90-Day Tariff Pause? What Trump Says

Image Credit: Getty Images

After taking office in January 2025, Donald Trump promptly implemented multiple tariffs in an effort to boost the U.S. economy. But a recent rumor surfaced about a 90-day pause on tariffs, which caused confusion among Americans. So, is it true — will Trump activate a pause on tariffs? Find out what he said below.

What Are Tariffs?

A tariff is a tax on goods that come from another country.

Is There a Pause on Tariffs?

Initially, Trump said he was not pausing the tariffs that he implemented. According to a Truth Social post he shared on Monday, April 7, 2025, Trump threatened to put more tariffs on China.

“Yesterday, China issued Retaliatory Tariffs of 34%, on top of their already record setting Tariffs, Non-Monetary Tariffs, Illegal Subsidization of companies, and massive long term Currency Manipulation, despite my warning that any country that Retaliates against the U.S. by issuing additional Tariffs, above and beyond their already existing long term Tariff abuse of our Nation, will be immediately met with new and substantially higher Tariffs, over and above those initially set,” Trump wrote via Truth Social. “Therefore, if China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Additionally, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the headline about a 90-day tariffs pause “fake news,” according to CNBC.

However, just two days later, Trump announced that he was, in fact, implementing a 90-day pause on tariffs for 75 trading partners who have not retaliated against the U.S.

“Based on the lack of respect that China has shown to the World’s Markets, I am hereby raising the Tariff charged to China by the United States of America to 125%, effective immediately,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on April 9, 2025. “At some point, hopefully in the near future, China will realize that the days of ripping off the U.S.A., and other Countries, is no longer sustainable or acceptable. Conversely, and based on the fact that more than 75 Countries have called Representatives of the United States, including the Departments of Commerce, Treasury, and the USTR, to negotiate a solution to the subjects being discussed relative to Trade, Trade Barriers, Tariffs, Currency Manipulation, and Non Monetary Tariffs, and that these Countries have not, at my strong suggestion, retaliated in any way, shape, or form against the United States, I have authorized a 90 day PAUSE, and a substantially lowered Reciprocal Tariff during this period, of 10%, also effective immediately.”

Why Did Trump Implement Tariffs?

Trump is using tariffs to encourage American consumers to buy more U.S.-based goods and to overall boost the economy. For a while, the Republican has argued that tariffs would improve the state of the economy.

At the beginning of April 2025, Trump installed a 10 percent tariff on all imports to the U.S. from countries including the U.K., Argentina, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia.