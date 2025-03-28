Why Did Megan Fox & MGK Split? About Their Breakup

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Recording A

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) became a Hollywood couple to watch when they started dating in 2020. Since then, their relationship has had its highs and lows, with a few breakups that kept fans on edge. They even announced a baby was on the way at the end of 2024 before seemingly calling it quits for what appeared to be the final time.

Now that their first child is here, here’s a look back at where they stand and why they called it quits—maybe for good.

Are Megan Fox & MGK Still Together?

The couple is officially not together at the time of publication. Nearly a month after their pregnancy announcement in November 2024, TMZ and PEOPLE reported that the couple had once again broken up.

Although they are not together anymore, an insider shared, “No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line. But right now, they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter.”

Were Megan Fox & MGK Engaged?

Yes, the couple got engaged in January 2022 but broke things off in 2023. While on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Fox confirmed to host Alex Cooper that she and Kelly had called off their engagement.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox said. “I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

In the same podcast, Fox also confirmed that they were previously engaged but had seemingly called it off.

Why Did Megan Fox & MGK Split?

Fox and MGK broke up at least twice before their relationship ultimately ended in December 2024. TMZ and Page Six reported that she found something on his phone, which caused a trust issue. Despite their efforts to repair their relationship, it ultimately couldn’t survive.

Do Megan Fox & MGK Have Kids?

The couple now has one child together, a baby girl.

“She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed,” MGK captioned his recent Instagram post, revealing that their child was born on March 27, 2025.

Fox, who was previously married to Brian Austin Greenn and has three children with him—sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey—had revealed in late 2023 that she had miscarried a baby with Kelly.

Speaking to Good Morning America at the time, she said, “I’d never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately … trying to navigate What does this mean? and Why did this happen?”

Kelly is also a father to daughter Casie Colson Baker, whom he shares with his ex, Emma Cannon.