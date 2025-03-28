How DraftKings is Revolutionizing Online Casinos with a Netflix-Style Model

Image Credit: DraftKings

DraftKings’ recent approach to online casinos has slightly shaken the industry and turned heads. The platform is now adopting a Netflix-style model for its online casinos, with an emphasis on personalized content, original programming, and exclusive experiences. So, let’s take a closer look at this approach and how it’s going to impact their customers’ experience.

DraftKings was founded back in 2012 and is one of the most well-known names in the gambling industry worldwide. It’s an incredibly popular choice for both sports betting and casino enthusiasts. The company has always been known for its innovative ideas and forward-thinking. This has led to a lot of excitement for many of their customers.

Inspired by Netflix

The streaming giant Netflix has played a huge role in DraftKings’ new approach. Netflix has an incredible ability to tailor content to individual tastes to ensure its users are seeing content that matches their preferences. The platform uses highly sophisticated algorithms that have allowed Netflix to create a viewing experience that feels unique to each user. These algorithms can also analyze user behavior to adapt recommendations as a user changes and discovers new interests.

This has inspired DraftKings to have a similar approach to personalization. This approach includes personalizing each user’s gaming lobbies, rather than just providing a generic selection all in one list. Games are presented in a very similar way to Netflix’s homepage on carousels. Games are categorized into different carousels for example favorites, new games and even ones for which you can grab a casino bonus. This doesn’t just provide a more convenient experience for players but is also an effective way to keep them engaged. It provides more of a satisfying experience that keeps players coming back.

Creating original games

Another part of DraftKings’ approach is the creation and promotion of original content. Netflix is known for its exclusive (and iconic) films and TV series like Stranger Things, Squid Game and Wednesday. Many users opt for this streaming service as they can’t access this content anywhere else. Online casinos traditionally rely on third-party providers for their selection of games. This means most games you can play from a variety of different casinos. Whereas like Netflix, DraftKings has decided to make the move and invest in developing its games. The company has already developed over 100 original casino games, which range from slot machines to table games. Each one is designed and produced in-house and is only available at DraftKings.

This helps to not only provide a unique experience for players but also an exclusive one. Players are logging on to these platforms and accessing games they can’t find anywhere else, while still having access to popular games in the industry. This is helping DraftKings to stand out in the market, as players are choosing DraftKings because they don’t want to miss out on these exclusive and unique experiences.

In-house betting

DraftKings is doing more than just developing its games. It’s also taking a step towards producing its own live and in-game betting content. In 2025, DraftKings plans to shift all of its live and in-game betting content to be created internally. This again will reduce the company’s need to rely on third-party providers and give them more control.

Switching to in-house betting content comes with many different benefits, both for customers and the company itself. DraftKings will have full control over the betting experience from game development to the odds and markets available. This means they don’t have to wait for operators to adapt to changes in the market. They are also able to create custom features for bettors. This could be an incredible opportunity for DraftKings to provide a whole new and unique betting experience to sports fans. This also gives them the power to offer exclusive promotions, ones that are more tailored to their audiences. This change is also set to cut DraftKings’ operational costs that are associated with outsourcing content. This means the company can focus its funds elsewhere.

This control allows DraftKings to ensure a positive experience all around. By creating all their content, they are in full control of maintaining the quality of their platform. This will help the platform to remain compliant with laws and regulations, as well as ensure that its customers are fully protected from scams and cyber threats and get the best possible experience.

DraftKings’ new approach will not only improve the quality of the platform. It’s set to impact the online casino industry as a whole. Looking forward, it’s very likely that other casino platforms will follow DraftKings’ footsteps in prioritizing convenience, enjoyment and player loyalty. Especially as this new approach isn’t just set to improve user experience, but also offers many benefits to the company.

By setting a new standard, DraftKings will play a major role in the improvement and growth of the online casino and betting industry. As they move forward with their Netflix-style approach, it will be interesting to see how users enjoy it and how other casino and betting operators will react.