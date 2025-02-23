Toll Road Scam Texts: About the Messages & How to Spot Them

Image Credit: Getty Images

As Americans grapple with difficult prices, a financial scam has arose for countless drivers — false toll road text messages. In recent months, multiple outlets and social media users have reported receiving scam notifications on their phones, claiming to be toll charges.

Per CBS News, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) warned the nation that texts they’re receiving over supposed unpaid tolls are “probably” scams.

“Whether you’ve driven through a toll recently or not, you might’ve gotten a text saying you owe money for unpaid tolls. It’s probably a scam,” the FTC noted in its alert. “Scammers are pretending to be tolling agencies from coast to coast and sending texts demanding money. Not only is the scammer trying to steal your money, but if you click the link, they could get your personal info (like your driver’s license number) — and even steal your identity.”

Keep reading to learn more about the scam messages and what to do if you receive one.

⚠️SCAM ALERT: Has anyone else gotten this text numerous times this week? This is my FOURTH! You’ve got to admire the persistence but I’m not falling for it. Thanks but no thanks! https://t.co/RayBAsVubL pic.twitter.com/OLsOpPeZeo — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) February 22, 2025

What Do Real Roll Road Notifications Look Like?

E-ZPass and Tolls by Mail do not notify drivers of unpaid tolls via text message requesting personal information, such as credit card or Social Security numbers. If you receive a text or an email asking for personally identifiable details, you should not provide that information.

What Do the Roll Road Scam Texts Look Like?

The scam texts vary in appearance, but New York, Massachusetts, Washington D.C., Florida, Indianapolis, Pennsylvania and other states have reported drivers receiving messages claiming that they owed toll fees. According to USAToday, which reported that some of its staff got these texts as well, one of the messages people have received read, “Pay your FastTrak Lane tolls by February 13, 2025. To avoid a fine and keep your license, you can pay at https://ezdrivema.com-xlk.vip/i/. (Please reply Y, then exit the text message and open it again to activate the link, or copy the link into your Safari browser and open it).”

Another message that some Florida residents received read, “Please pay your toll in Florida by January 21, 2025. In order to avoid excessive late fees and potential legal action on statements, please pay your tolls in time. Thank you for your cooperation and wish you a pleasant holiday. https://sunpass.com-8If5.sbs/us/,” according to the outlet.

Can I Block the Toll Road Scams?

People can block any phone number that reaches out to their phone. The FTC announced that Americans should do the following if they receiving these scams: