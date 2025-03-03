Who Is the Next Bachelorette 2025? Find Out Who’s Taking the Lead

Image Credit: Disney

The female-led Bachelor spinoff, The Bachelorette, first premiered in 2003 with lead Trista Rehn. With Season 29 of The Bachelor currently airing, it’s time to take a look at who will be stepping into the lead role for the next season for the ladies.

Find out more below.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead!

Who Was the Last Bachelorette?

Jenn Tran, the first Asian-American lead, headed Season 21 of The Bachelorette last year, which ended in September with a shocking twist. Tran was faced with a difficult decision between two final men, Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader. Although Tran ultimately chose Strader, it was revealed during the live finale that Strader ended the engagement over the phone.

During After the Final Rose, Tran broke down in tears as she opened up about the truth of their relationship.

“It’s been a really hard couple of months. We had left Hawaii engaged, very very happy. It was the happiest day of my life,” she shared. “As soon as we had left Hawaii, things were just different. It kind of felt like he was pulling away, all the promises he had made to me of wanting to move somewhere together and have this future planned out. The efforts were inconsistent. He wasn’t calling as much, texting as much. I was confused.”

She tearfully explained that he eventually called to break off their engagement. “He had basically said that he didn’t love me anymore and didn’t feel the same way and felt like something had been off,” she said. “He regretted getting engaged and I didn’t know.”

Who Is the Next Bachelorette 2025?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reality dating series will skip Season 22 in 2025, following Grant Ellis‘s Season 29 of The Bachelor. Normally, an eliminated contestant from The Bachelor goes on to lead the next season of The Bachelorette.

The Bachelorette also took a brief hiatus in 2006 and 2007 before returning with Season 4 in 2008.

When Is ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Finale Airing?

Season 29 was expected to consist of 10 episodes. Given the current airing schedule of ‘The Bachelor’ this year, it’s likely that the season finale will air on Monday, March 31.

How to Watch ‘ The Bachelor’

The reality series airs on ABC on its scheduled show days, weekly on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, and is available to stream the following day on Hulu.

Who Does Grant Ellis Pick on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29?

According to Reality Steve, Ellis ultimately chose Juliana Pasquarosa, a 28-year-old from Waltham, Massachusetts, and the two are now engaged.

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the day after The Bachelor Season 29 premiere, Pasquarosa took to Instagram to share an emotional post. She posted a video introducing her closest loved ones and captioned it: “I can’t even begin to describe the feeling of beginning to watch this all back, but I can anticipate that it’s going to be a wild ride. I couldn’t have done any of this without the immense amount of love and support these amazing humans have given me.”