Is Ruby Franke Still in Jail? Where the Former ‘MomFluencer’ Is Now

Image Credit: Hulu

Ruby Franke and her YouTube channel, “8 Passengers,” was once a popular account, documenting her seemingly perfect life with her husband and six children. However, in August 2023, Ruby was arrested for child abuse alongside her partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, and the channel’s content no longer reflected the image that originally attracted millions.

Find out more about the former “Momfluencer,” her conviction, and where she is now.

Who Is Ruby Franke?

Ruby was a YouTube vlogger who ran the now-defunct channel “8 Passengers,”. The channel started in 2015 and eventually gained over 2.5 million followers. For several days a week, she documented her Mormon family’s life with her husband, Kevin Franke, and their six children in Springville, Utah.

Though her YouTube channel attracted millions, some picked up on the extreme punishment methods that Franke used on her children. Among the most controversial punishments was making one of her children sleep on a bean bag in the basement for several months.

The Frankes and Jodi were Mormons and the police investigation “found that religious extremism motivated Ms. Franke and Ms. Hildebrandt to inflict this horrific abuse,” the Washington County Attorney’s Office said. “The women appeared to fully believe that the abuse they inflicted was necessary to teach the children how to properly repent for imagined ‘sins’ and to cast the evil spirits out of their bodies,” it added.

Franke and Hildebrandt were each charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse.

The channel was shut down by YouTube following Ruby’s arrest.

How to Watch the Ruby Franke Docuseries

The three-part docuseries, which released on February 27, 2025, is now streaming on Hulu.

The service offers a 30-day free trial, so new and eligible returning subscribers can watch Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke for free. Additionally, Hulu is available as part of a bundle with Disney+ and Max or Disney+ and ESPN+.

Where Is Ruby Franke Now?

Ruby is currently incarcerated at the Utah State Correctional Facility.

In February 2024, Ruby was sentenced to four separate prison terms ranging from 1 to 15 years, to be served consecutively, according to reports from TODAY, KSL 5, and KUTV. However, due to Utah law on consecutive sentences, she will serve no more than 30 years, as reported by Business Insider at the time.

In her 2025 memoir The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom, Shari Franke wrote that she heard her mother, Ruby, is working toward a degree while in prison.

When Will Ruby Franke Be Released from Jail?

Ruby’s release date will be determined by the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole, with her initial hearing scheduled for December 2026.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.