Karen Huger’s Sentencing: Updates on ‘RHOP’ Star’s Jail Time

Karen Huger was officially sentenced to serve time behind bars 11 months after she was found guilty of driving under the influence (DUI), among several other charges. The Real Housewife’s court case has gripped fans for months. Since she was found guilty on her DUI Charges on December 19, 2024, many have awaited her sentencing, which took place on February 26, 2025.

Below, find out how long Huger will be in jail and what her status on RHOP is.

Who Is Karen Huger?

Nicknamed the “Grand Dame” in the reality TV world, Huger is best known for appearing in The Real Housewives of Potomac, which is set in Maryland. She has consistently appeared in eight out of nine seasons of RHOP so far.

After solidifying herself as a fan-favorite in the Bravo world, Huger was given a spinoff titled Karen’s Grand Dame Reunion in 2022.

Karen Huger’s DUI Charges

In March 2024, Huger crashed her white Maserati in a Potomac neighborhood but was not injured. However, she hit several street signs. Police body cam footage from the crash made the rounds on social media. When she was taken to the police station, Huger refused to take a breathalyzer test. In subsequent police footage, Huger told officers that she was “really rich” and “will stay in jail for a year or two,” according to The Baltimore Banner.

Huger was subsequently found guilty of DUI, negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision and the failure to notify of a change of address, the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office noted. The jury dismissed her of a reckless driving charge.

In early 2025, the Bravo star completed a 28-day rehabilitation in Florida.

When Was Karen Huger’s Sentencing?

Huger’s sentencing took place on February 26, 2025, in front of Maryland Circuit Court Judge Terrence J. McGann.

Will Karen Huger Go to Jail?

Yes, Huger was sentenced to two years in jail, with one year suspended, according to The Baltimore Banner. This means that she will only be behind bars for one year. She was also ordered to pay $2,900 in fines, and she is not allowed to drive a car for one year following the conclusion of her prison sentence.

According to The Baltimore Banner, Huger has 30 days to file an appeal on the sentencing. She addressed Judge McGann during her sentencing to acknowledge where she went wrong.

“I understand better the brutal clarity of the fact that when you’re behind a car driving you’re not just driving for yourself,” Huger said, the publication reported. “It’s my responsibility to make sure that my community members make it where they need to be safely. … The body cameras definitely prove that they were right and I was wrong. I should’ve handled the situation differently.”

Will Karen Huger Come Back to RHOP?

It’s still unclear whether Huger plans to return to RHOP after the conclusion of her prison sentence. Previously, her manager, Ryan Tresdale, released a statement to the Daily Dish, which read, “Karen made the important decision to enter a private recovery program, so was unable to attend the reunion taping today. She was fully supported in this choice. We stand behind Karen as she embarks on this meaningful journey and are proud of her for taking such a significant step forward in her personal growth.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).