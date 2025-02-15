When Is the Dunk Contest 2025? Date of the NBA Event

Image Credit: Getty Images

Now that football season is over, basketball is back in action, and the annual NBA Slam Dunk Contest is about to hit the court in San Francisco. As the title suggests, basketball players can show off their dunking skills in the contest. So, when is the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest, and how can sports fanatics watch it?

The competition was first introduced in 1976 during the ABA’s All-Star game, but the event didn’t last long due to the ABA and NBA merger. The NBA then created its own slam-dunking contest in 1984, and the tradition was born. The late Kobe Bryant became the youngest player in history to win the Slam Dunk Contest when he was 18 years old while playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Get all the details on the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest, from when it takes place and how to watch it, below.

The last time #ATTSlamDunk was in the Bay… Vinsanity happened. 🍿 The full 2000 Slam Dunk Contest 🍿 pic.twitter.com/93SHF1MdVg — NBA (@NBA) February 11, 2025

What Is the NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

Every year, the NBA holds the Slam Dunk Contest during its All-Star Weekend. The competition is two rounds. In the first round of the contest, players get two dunk attempts, and the two highest composite scores advance to the next round. Each finalist then completes two dunks over a 90-second round, or three attempts. The best score out of the two wins.

When Is the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest?

This year’s Slam Dunk Contest is taking place on Saturday, February 15, at 8 p.m. ET in San Francisco.

What Players Are in the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest?

The four players in this year’s Slam Dunk Contest are Mac McClung (the two-time defending champion of dunking), Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle and Andre Jackson Jr.

McClung of the Osceola Magic won the Slam Dunk contest in 2023 and 2024.

Can I Watch the Slam Dunk Contest?

Yes, viewers can watch the 2025 Slam Dunk Contest on either TNT or truTV.

How Much Money Does the Slam Dunk Winner Get?

The Slam Dunk Contest winner will take home $100,000, while the runner-up gets $50,000 and the other participants each receive $25,000.