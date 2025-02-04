Was Kash Patel Confirmed to Be the Next FBI Director? Update

Image Credit: Getty Images

Kash Patel, Donald Trump‘s Federal Bureau of Investigation director nominee, appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee on January 30. Following a five-hour-long hearing, did Patel, 44, get confirmed?

Patel opened the hearing by addressing the members of the Senate. He doubled down on his point that there “can never be a tolerance for violence against law enforcement and anyone that commits an act of violence against law enforcement must be investigated, prosecuted and imprisoned.” Patel then referred to the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, insisting that he “said the same thing about acts against law enforcement.”

“We must tackle violent crime,” Patel acknowledged. “The priority of the FBI, if I am confirmed, is to ensure that our communities are protected and safeguarded and our children have parks to play in and not needles to walk over. The way we do this: we let good cops be cops.”

Find out whether or not Patel has been confirmed yet below.

Kash Patel raised money for January 6 insurrectionists who attacked law enforcement. I asked him to look those officers in the eye and tell them he was proud of what he did. He couldn't. pic.twitter.com/VEyczc320Y — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) January 30, 2025

Was Kash Patel Confirmed?

No, Patel has not been confirmed yet at the time of publication. He sat in front of members of the Senate Judiciary Committee for his confirmation hearing on January 30. It’s still unclear when exactly a vote for Patel’s confirmation will take place.

Senator Chuck Grassley thanked Patel for his remarks and concluded the hearing by telling him, “If confirmed, you’ll be in charge of one of the world’s best law enforcement agencies at a time when it desperately needs strong changes.”

Kash Patel’s Net Worth

Patel has a net worth of $800,000 as of 2025, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Where Was Kash Patel Born?

Patel was born in Garden City, New York, in February 1980. He grew up on Long Island, attending Garden City High School. Patel then left New York to attend the University of Richmond in Virginia.

Is Kash Patel Married?

Patel does not appear to be married. He keeps his personal life away from the public eye but has opened up about his family.

Who Are Kash Patel’s Parents?

Patel wrote an op-ed about his family in the Washington Street Journal before appearing in his Senate confirmation hearing. He wrote about his mother and father — who are Indian Gujarati immigrants — and how he grew up with the “dreams of [his] parents.”

“My commitment to these principles is deeply rooted in my family’s history,” Patel wrote in the published piece. “My father fled Idi Amin’s genocidal dictatorship in Uganda. My mother was born in Tanzania. They married in India and emigrated to New York, where I was born and raised in a bustling household that included my father’s seven siblings, their spouses and six children.”

Does Kash Patel Have Children?

No, it does not appear that Patel has children.