Shannon K: Breaking Boundaries in Mainstream Pop with new single “OTT”

Image Credit: Shannon K

Shannon K’s newest single, “OTT,” connects her Indian musical roots with the genre of Western pop. Released the same week as the devastating LA fires, Shannon is donating proceeds from this single to support the victims of these tragic events. She hopes to use her career to blend musical styles and personal perspectives, sparking conversations and creating narratives around cultural collisions. Shannon K wants her platform to have a deeper meaning, especially for young South Asian women.

Pop artist Shannon K grew up surrounded by the vibrant musical culture of South Asia. Her first and strongest inspiration was renowned playback singer Kumar Sanu, a very personal and close exemplar she calls her guru. More importantly, he was her father, the man who raised her from her adoption at just 22 days old.

Witnessing Sanu’s recording work and performances gave Shannon K a close look at the realities of a musical lifestyle, so when she decided to follow in her father’s footsteps, she knew what she was getting into. Sunar’s support has been invaluable. It includes collaboration, such as on the recent single “9 to 5,” which features father and daughter teaming up for vocals. Shannon K’s growing career has come with plenty of challenges, mainly as she takes to an international stage.

When Shannon K decided to get her start in the US music scene, she faced barriers that went beyond the norm. Racial discrimination came from unexpected places. While she made her way singing in cafes and restaurants, she found herself rejected from auditions and talked down to in meetings, sometimes rejected before she could even sing a single note. Regular rejection turned into self-doubt, and her mental health crumbled into depression.

Resilience takes time. Shannon K credits family support for getting her through that time and teaching her how belief in her worth and art can overcome naysayers. Continuing to work, to sing, and to grow as an artist, Shannon K eventually made her debut single, “A Long Time,” in collaboration with Poo Bear.

Since then, Shannon K has been gaining momentum. She has become a standout name, being featured on Billboard, Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, and other well-known magazines, charting on iTunes, and even performing at Times Square. It’s a platform that isn’t confined to music. Shannon K has also made a mark as an actor, taking on roles in projects like The Big Feed and the Amazon Prime film Chal Zindagi.

She also advocates for social causes, focusing on mental health and animal rights. Shannon K hopes to inspire young talents through her success and advocacy and offer an example of a path from underrepresented beginnings to mainstream success. She knows that growth is a lifelong pursuit.

As Shannon K continues to advance her career and explore her artistry, she wants to ensure that her roots are never lost. She intends to carry her roots with her and show them proudly so that her fans understand that you can succeed without sacrificing any part of who you are with hard work, resilience, and authentic integrity.