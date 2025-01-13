Is Carrie Underwood Performing at Trump’s Inauguration? Find Out

Image Credit: Getty Images for Resorts World T

Apparently, Donald Trump‘s second presidential inauguration will include a star-studded performance lineup. A new report claims that country music super star and American Idol judge Carrie Underwood will perform at the January 2025 inauguration. But has the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker commented on the report?

Find out everything we know so far about Carrie and the upcoming inauguration below.

When Is the 2025 Presidential Inauguration?

Trump’s second presidential inauguration is scheduled to take place on January 20, 2025.

Is Carrie Underwood Really Performing at Trump’s Inauguration?

Underwood is apparently performing at Trump’s inauguration. A Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee spokesperson told Fox News that the “Blown Away” artist will sing “America the Beautiful” after J.D. Vance takes his oath as vice president. Shortly thereafter, Trump will take the Oath of Office as president.

Underwood publicly reacted to the news by sharing a statement to the Associated Press, which read, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Throughout her music career, the Oklahoma native has kept her political views private. During a 2019 interview with The Guardian, Underwood said she felt “more people try to pin [her] places politically,” yet she “[tries] to stay far out of politics if possible, at least in public, because nobody wins.”

“Everybody tries to sum everything up and put a bow on it, like it’s black and white. And it’s not like that,” Underwood insisted at the time. She then pointed to speculation over the message of her song “The Bullet,” which some fans believed was about gun control, but it was “more about the lives that were changed by something terrible happening,” Underwood explained to the outlet.

“And it does kind of bug me when people take a song or take something I said and try to pigeonhole or force me to pick a side or something,” the Grammy Award winner noted. “It’s a discussion – a long discussion.”

Who Else Is Performing at Trump’s Inauguration?

Christopher Macchio will perform the national anthem after Trump is sworn into office, according to Newsweek. As seen on his Instagram page, Macchio has performed for and/or attended multiple conservative events.

Other performers include the University of Nebraska-Lincoln combined chorus, which will deliver a musical prelude to the inauguration, and the US Marine Marching Band.