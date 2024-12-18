‘Karate Kid: Legends’: Movie Release Date, Cast & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Get Ready for More Karate Action with Karate Kid: Legends ! Prepare for an exciting return to the world of karate as Karate Kid: Legends hits the big screen! This highly anticipated film marks the sixth installment of the beloved franchise, which began in 1984 with the original movie starring Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Pat Morita, and others. From the original film to a spinoff series, the iconic martial arts franchise returns with a modern twist and a brand-new protagonist. Ralph, 63, teased fans with a caption on the trailer release he shared on Instagram, “Two Branches. One Tree.”

Are you a fan of the franchise? Hollywood Life has all the details about the storyline, cast, and release date of Karate Kid: Legends. Keep reading to learn more!

When Will Karate Kid: Legends be Released ?

The sixth installment of the Karate Kid franchise is scheduled to hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

Who Will Form Part of the Karate Kid: Legends Cast ?

The film will feature Ralph Macchio reprising his iconic role as Daniel LaRusso. Joining him is Jackie Chan, who will return as Mr. Han, a role he previously played in the 2010 Karate Kid reboot with Jaden Smith. Additionally, newcomer Ben Wang will star as the film’s protagonist, Li Fong.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Ben shared, “I was the target audience when that movie came out. I was exactly the age of the character.” The 24 year old added, “That whole movie takes place in Beijing, and I’d just come back from living for a year in Beijing. Also, I grew up watching Jackie Chan movies. He is the first memory I have of knowing what an actor is. It was all of my favorite things in one place.”

What Will Karate Kid: Legends Be About ?

According to Deadline, the story is as follows: “In Karate Kid: Legends, after a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother. Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough. Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown.”