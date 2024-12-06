Barry Keoghan’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Actor Makes in 2024

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barry Keoghan has recently made headlines, not just for his roles in films like Saltburn, but also for his high-profile relationship with pop star Sabrina Carpenter—until their breakup. According to Page Six, an anonymous tip on Deuxmoi revealed, “I snooped around a bit out of curiosity and apparently he and his pop star girlfriend called it quits very suddenly less than a week before her final shows in LA after she found out he had been chatting with said influencer behind her back for months in a not-innocent-at-all way.” According to multiple reports, the actor is rumored to be dating Breckie Hill, but there has been no public confirmation regarding his split from Sabrina or this new romance.

While his personal life has made waves, the 32-year-old actor from Dublin has built a solid career. In an interview with Little White Lies, Barry explained his acting process, saying, “I have my own method; I’m still learning and discovering. I like to work on the accent, listen to the music, tuck myself away, be offline, all of that. I doesn’t mean that I’m a method actor. It’s whatever you’re comfy with.”

As Barry continues to rise in Hollywood, let’s take a closer look at his net worth and how he earns his living.

What Is Barry Keoghan’s Net Worth?

Barry Keoghan’s net worth is estimated at $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Barry Keoghan Earn His Money?

Barry primarily earns through his acting roles. His performances in major films have helped him gain significant income. Beyond that, he has earned recognition in the form of awards, including a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Critics’ Choice, as listed on his IMDb page.

TV Shows and Films Barry Keoghan Has Starred In

According to Barry’s IMDb page, he has appeared in several high-profile films, including Eternals and Dunkirk. On television, he starred in Top Boy. In 2023, he expanded his career by appearing in Sabrina Carpenter’s music video for her song “Please Please Please.”