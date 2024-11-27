Where Is Ilona Maher From? Her Hometown & Background

Image Credit: Getty Images

From winning a bronze medal with the USA Women’s Rugby team at the 2024 Paris Olympics to earning second place on Dancing With the Stars, Ilona Maher has proven her versatility and determination. In Season 33 of the dancing competition, the 28-year-old was partnered with Alan Bersten. Together, they performed a variety of dances that showcased Ilona’s ability to expand her skills and competitive spirit on the dance floor.

During the finale episode, Ilona reflected on her journey, saying, according to The Guardian, “I am strong and powerful, but I also can be graceful.” She added, “So, the Mirrorball [Trophy] won’t be so much for me [if I win it], I think it’ll be for all the girls who’ve been told they’re too big, or they’re too muscly or they’re not pretty.”

After the competition, Ilona took to Instagram to thank her supporters in a collaborative post with Alan. “Thank you for everything, guys. You voting are the reason we got to 2nd place. Of course, it’s no first but honestly we won in many other ways. So lucky to have been partnered together and shared this amazing journey. We will remember this forever,” she captioned the post.

While Ilona is known for her impressive career, her story began in a city in the U.S. To learn more about the Olympian’s hometown and background, keep reading below.

Who Is Ilona Maher?

Ilona Maher was born on August 12, 1996. According to the Team USA website, she began playing rugby at age 17 and pursued the sport while studying at Quinnipiac University. Coming from an athletic family, her father, Mieneke Maher, also played rugby at Saint Michael’s College.

While Ilona comes from a strong athletic background, she has made her mark as a two-time Olympian. She earned a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and finished sixth at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Where is Ilona Maher From ?

The athlete is from Burlington, Vermont.

What Is Ilona Maher’s Net Worth?

As of 2024, Ilona’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $3 million, according to Yahoo! Entertainment. She generates income through athletic endorsements.