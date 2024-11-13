Ginger Luckey: 5 Things To Know About Congressman Matt Gaetz’s New Wife

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is married. The 42-year-old politician, who was recently named president-elect and selected by former President Donald Trump as his pick for attorney general, eloped with his fiancée Ginger Luckey in California in 2021 after dating for about a year. Both shared snapshots from their wedding day on social media on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Gaetz’s nomination for attorney general comes amid scrutiny, as he was previously investigated over alleged sexual relations with a minor and accusations of paying for her travel. Trump, 78, expressed his support on Truth Social, writing, “Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice.”

His wife came to show support on her social media noting, “Attorney General will look great on you my love.”

This all comes a couple of years after Gaetz exchanged vows with Ginger, who was 26 at the time. Below are five things to know about the congressman’s wife.

Ginger Met Her Husband At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago

Ginger told the Daily Mail last December that she met her Republican congressman husband at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago club — the same location in which he would propose — in Palm Beach, Florida in March 2020. Donald threw a fundraiser at the time, and Ginger said her mother “dragged” her to the event. The following night, Ginger accompanied her future husband to the birthday party of Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Of the proposal, she told the outlet: “It didn’t come as a surprise. I had sort of seen it coming.”

Ginger Was A Student At Harvard Business School

The shadows prove the sunshine 💛🌴🍍 pic.twitter.com/Fs0BOUNsMN — Ginger Gaetz (@GingerLGaetz) August 21, 2021

According to her LinkedIn profile, Ginger Luckey attended Harvard Business School Online, where she studied sustainable business strategy. She previously studied economics and accounting at the University of California, Santa Barbara, from 2012 to 2016.

Ginger’s Brother Is A Known Millionaire & Big Republican Donor

Ginger is the sister of Palmer Luckey, an entrepreneur best known as the founder of virtual reality company Oculus VR and designer of the Oculus Rift. Facebook bought Oculus VR back in 2014 for a reported $2 billion. Forbes estimated that the entrepreneur’s net worth was well over $500 million following the sale, but it is unclear how much he is worth now. He is also an ardent donor to the Republican Party, per OpenSecrets, a research and government transparency group that tracks money in politics. Last October, Palmer hosted a fundraiser for President Trump after having reportedly donating thousands to his 2016 campaign.

Ginger’s Sister Has Called Matt A “Creep”

Don’t call the Luckey family’s support for Republican candidates a family affair, as Ginger’s sister Roxanne has slammed her now brother-in-law as a “creep.” Roxanne has been critical of the politician and the allegations of sex trafficking leveled against him, having shared TikToks that recounted stories about him. In one, Roxanne alleged that Matt tried to set her up with an older friend when she was 19. “I saw the character and type of person he is, and when everything came out about him, I honestly, unfortunately, was not surprised,” she said of the ongoing investigation. “As someone who has personally experienced a ton of creepy old politician men hitting on me when I was underage, and experiencing sexual assault at that age by people of power, it’s very disheartening and I have zero tolerance of people like [Gaetz].”

Ginger Doesn’t Live In The Same State As Her Husband

As her work information suggests, Ginger lives in California, while her husband resides in Florida. In her interview with Daily Mail, Ginger revealed that since her job had gone remote due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, however, she has been traveling full-time with her “travel buddy” husband. “My company went totally remote in March so I can do my financial analytics from anywhere,” she told the outlet. “So I have been traveling with him everywhere. I am his travel buddy.”