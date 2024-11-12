This Swiftie Scavenger Hunt Is One of the Last Ways to Get into The Eras Tour

Image Credit: Adobe Stock

Calling all Swifties!

Think you know Taylor’s music inside and out as it shifts through the eras? Shift, the power browser that streamlines your digital life, is launching its Swift Shift Scavenger Hunt for the opportunity to snag two tickets to The Eras Tour and one night’s hotel on December 6, 2024 in Vancouver, Canada.

How to Play the Swift Shift Scavenger Hunt

Don’t miss your last chance to experience Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour and test your knowledge in Shift browser’s Swift Shift Scavenger Hunt.

There are three easy steps to follow:

Head over to your web browser and Google “ Shift Browser Taylor Swift ” to find the Scavenger Hunt homepage. Use your easter egg hunting skills to find the 5 hidden Taylor Swift album names scattered throughout the page. Complete your scavenger hunt submission.

When is the Scavenger Hunt Deadline?

The Swift Shift Scavenger Hunt is open until November 14, 11:59pm PT. The lucky recipient will be notified on November 15th.

When is The Eras Tour Ending?

The Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023 and made its way across the U.S. and around the world to five continents, selling out stadiums at every stop. Taylor has played over 150 shows and The Eras Tour holds the title as the highest-grossing tour of all time. Her last shows will be held in Vancouver, Canada from December 6-8th.

Where Else Can I Watch The Eras Tour?

Taylor recently revealed that The Official Eras Tour Book, which includes her own personal reflections and never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, will go on sale at Target starting November 29th. You can also stream the full version of the concert at home with “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” on Disney+.