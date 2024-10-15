Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Book: Release Date & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Calling all Swifties! The Eras Tour is back, but this time in book form. In case you missed it, Taylor Swift has announced that she is releasing a book based on her phenomenal tour. On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, the 34-year-old pop singer shared on Instagram: “We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way. Well, two ways actually.”

To learn more about the upcoming book based on The Eras Tour, keep reading below because Hollywood Life has gathered everything you need to know about the surprises Taylor has just announced.

What is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Book?

Taylor’s book, The Eras Tour Book, will feature over 500 photos from her tour, including behind-the-scenes moments and more. Although she has performed across the globe, one leg of the tour still remains, with upcoming shows in cities like Miami, New Orleans, Toronto, and more. In her Instagram post, she shared: “Excited to announce that The Official Eras Tour Book, filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night.”

Her announcement comes months after completing the European leg of the tour, where she visited cities such as London, Milan, Munich, Amsterdam, and more.

When Does The Eras Tour Book Come Out?

The book is set to release on November 29 and will be available for purchase at Target. It will be available online the following day, November 30. International details have yet to be released. For more information, you can check out Taylor’s website.

What is Taylor Swift’s Anthology Edition of TTPD?

In addition to the book, the “Cruel Summer” singer announced she will also be dropping The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology on CD and vinyl on November 29. This edition will include a total of 35 tracks.