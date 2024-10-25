Has Donald Trump Ever Been on the Joe Rogan Podcast Before?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Donald Trump‘s upcoming appearance on Joe Rogan‘s podcast has engulfed most of the internet. The duo is expected to record the episode on October 25, but is this the 78-year-old Republican candidate’s first time appearing on Rogan’s podcast? Find out whether or not Trump has been on “The Joe Rogan Experience” before.

When Is Trump Going on the Joe Rogan Podcast?

Trump is scheduled to sit down with Rogan, 57, on October 25 to record the podcast episode, according to multiple outlets. The former host of The Apprentice reportedly went to Austin, Texas, to meet Rogan.

What Time Is Trump Appearing on the Joe Rogan Podcast?

It’s still unclear what time or day the episode between Trump and Rogan will air. However, CBS News reported that it’s possible the episode could drop on October 26.

Rogan’s podcast episodes typically air at 1 p.m. E.T. daily from Tuesday through Friday and, sometimes, Saturday.

Is This Trump’s First Time on Joe Rogan’s Podcast?

This is Trump’s first time sitting down with Rogan. Although most of the podcaster’s audience is male and split between Republicans, Democrats and independent voters, Rogan has made it clear that he is not a Republican.

“I’m a bleeding heart liberal when it comes to a lot of s**t,” Rogan said during a 2022 episode of his Spotify podcast, per Variety. “Like, I was on welfare as a kid. I think it’s important. I think having a social safety net is crucial. We should help each other. We’re supposed to be one big community.”

The comedian also pointed out several disagreements he has with the Republican Party.

“It’s not just abortion rights, but now they’re going after gay marriage too, which is so strange to me,” Rogan said at the time. “Gay marriage is not silly. It’s marriage — it’s marriage from people that are homosexual, and it’s for them. … And the fact that they’re going after that now almost makes me feel like they want us to fight. They wanna divide us in the best way they can.”

Rogan then said that Republicans are “removing freedoms” by causing people “to fight over things like gay marriage or get us to fight over things like abortion.” And when it comes to Trump, Rogan claimed that he had several opportunities to welcome him onto the podcast but rejected the chance each time.

“I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time,” Rogan claimed. “I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

The former TV host made it clear that he is “not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form,” he added at the time.