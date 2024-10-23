Who Was Eliminated on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney Night?

Image Credit: Disney/Eric McCandless

It was Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars, and the magic and fantasy continued all evening! However, the end of each night sees one couple go home. It all came down to four celebrities and their dance partners: Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach, Phaedra Parks and Val Chmerkovskiy. So, who was eliminated on last night’s episode?

Who Was Eliminated on Dancing With the Stars Last Night?

After the votes were counted, Val and Phaedra were sent home on Tuesday, October 22. The two danced to the famous “Cruella de Vil” while Phaedra was dressed up as Cruella herself and Val was a Dalmatian. Calling Val the “best coach ever,” Phaedra accepted the elimination with grace and thanked her dance partner. Val and Phaedra even came up with the perfect team name for themselves: Team Peaches and Cream.

Phaedra, famous for her time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, gave a strong performance during the last several episodes of DWTS. In September, she revealed the big news that she had joined the season 33 cast.

“So excited to announce I am on the upcoming season of #DWTS and my partner @valentin is the younger brother of my best #Traitor buddy @maksimc,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “I am so honored to work with him and the brilliant @deena_katz and the @abc @disney family.”

Who Is Left on Dancing With the Stars 2024?

The following dance couples remain on the show: Danny Amendola and Witney Carson, Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson, Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten, Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong, Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber, Dwight Howard and Daniella Karagach and Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold.

When Is the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 Finale?

The season 33 finale will air on November 26, 2024.