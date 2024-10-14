Where to Watch the Dodgers vs. Mets Game: Where to Stream & Watch the NLCS Live

Image Credit: Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets are versing each other in the 2024 National League Championship Series. So, MLB fans are wondering how they can watch the games on cable or stream them live.

Game 1 ended on a high note for L.A. with a 9-0 victory on Sunday October 13. The Mets struggled to score any runs after pitcher Kodai Senga walked multiple players in the first few innings of the game. Nevertheless, the Mets have a few more chances against the West Coast team.

The East Coast team has had a miraculous season, going from overwhelming losses to one of the top teams in baseball. For the Dodgers’ part, they’ve had a steadily successful season and are the top team in the National League West. Whomever wins the NLCS will advance to the World Series and play against the American League champions.

Find out how to watch all the Dodgers vs. Mets games during the NLCS, below!

Where to Watch Dodgers. vs. Mets on Cable

Fox Sports is the main cable channel broadcasting the New York and L.A. games this week. The platform will be the main channel to watch the NLCS games live.

How to Stream Dodgers vs. Mets Game

For any non-cable users, baseball fans can stream the games live on either Fubo, Sling TV, YouTube TV or MLB TV. All NLCS games can be streamed on these platforms.

NLCS Game Schedule

Game 1 of the NLCS took place on Sunday, October 13, and game 2 was on Monday, October 14, at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium. The teams have a day off on Tuesday, October 15, and will reconvene from Wednesday through Friday, October 16 through October 18, at New York’s Citified.

Whichever team wins the most out of seven games will move on to the 2024 World Series.