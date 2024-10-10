Why Is Grimace With the Mets? The Meaning Behind the Character

Image Credit: Getty Images

If any baseball fan guessed who would end the 2024 MLB season on a high note, they would not have thought of the New York Mets. At the beginning of the season, the team was in a major slump. But after a large and friendly purple character named Grimace entered the chat, Mets fans have credited him as the good luck charm. Now that the Mets have advanced to the National League Championship Series, is Grimace the one to thank for that? Learn more about the Mets’ latest icon below.

Who Is Grimace?

Grimace is a lovable purple, spherical-shaped character from McDonald’s. The character was first introduced decades ago as Ronald McDonald’s best friend. Now, Grimace stands as his own face, who also inspired the famous shake at the fast-food chain.

Why Do the Mets Have Grimace?

During the 2024 baseball season, the Mets invited Grimace to throw out the first pitch during a game in June. Shortly thereafter, the team — who were in a major slump at the time — started winning more games.

Who Is the NY Mets’ Mascot?

The official mascot of the New York Mets is Mr. Met. The mascot’s female counterpart is Mrs. Met, who has been present at all games and major events for the team.

Since Grimace came into the picture, the Mets gave him a special purple seat at Citified. Not only that, but the unofficial mascot of the team joined fans on the subway while on their way to the third game of the NLDS in October. Videos of Grimace’s interactions with fans quickly made the rounds on social media.

Now Presenting: The Grimace Seat at Citi Field 🟣 pic.twitter.com/vua3aph8hu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 16, 2024

Mets’ Record Since Grimace Came Into the Picture

Until the day Grimace threw out the first pitch, the Mets were 28-37 in terms of wins and losses. But after Grimace appeared on the field, the team embarked on a seven-game winning streak. For the remainder of the season, the Mets won multiple games against various teams. By the end of the season, the team was 89-73, and the Mets made it to the National League Championship after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies.