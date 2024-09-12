Cardi B Gives Birth, Welcomes Third Child With Estranged Husband Offset

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cardi B has given birth to her third child with her estranged husband, Offset. The 31-year-old rapper announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, September 12, revealing that her baby girl was born on September 7. The news comes just one month after Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper, 32.

“The prettiest lil thing 🌸🌸 9/7/24,” Cardi captioned her Instagram carousel post. She and Offset are also parents to children Kulture and Wave.

In her gallery of photos, the “WAP” hitmaker included snaps of her family meeting the new baby. Additionally, Cardi included a shot of her lying in a hospital bed shortly after giving birth.

IT’S A GIRL 🎀| Cardi B confirms the arrival of her beautiful baby girl back on 9/7/24!🥹 pic.twitter.com/oAL2PQewXk — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) September 12, 2024

The arrival of Cardi’s third child comes one month after she announced her pregnancy while simultaneously filing for divorce from Offset.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” the “I Like It” hitmaker wrote via Instagram post on August 1.

Throughout her caption, Cardi addressed her then-unborn baby directly, thanking her child for bringing the rapper “more love” and “more life.”

“I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power!” the mother of three wrote at the time. “Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do. It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi and Offset have had an on-and-off relationship for years. After tying the knot in 2017, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker and the “Open It Up” rapper split one year later. Though they reunited in 2019, Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in 2020. She then called of the separation. In 2023, however, the pair broke up again.

Earlier this year, Cardi addressed their fluctuating relationship during an interview with Rolling Stone.

“We think it through because we do love each other,” she told the publication in May. “It’s not even about love. We’re best friends. And it’s like, ‘OK. Well, there was a time that I didn’t have a best friend, or I didn’t have a support system.’ It’s not even about ‘How do you leave a partner?’ How do you stop talking to your best friend?'”