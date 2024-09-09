Princess Kate Completes Chemotherapy Amid Cancer Battle: Her Video Statement

Image Credit: Getty Images

Princess Kate has completed chemotherapy amid her cancer battle, she revealed in a new video statement. The 42-year-old royal shared the positive news via social media on Monday, September 9, noting that it’s been a “relief” to “have finally completed [her]” treatment.

“The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” Kate explained in both the video and her written statement. “Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

In the video, Kate is seen with her husband, Prince William, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, walking through a forest and the surrounding land in England. The clip was also synced to a soft piano tune.

Throughout the statement, Kate described how “complex” and “scary” her undisclosed form of cancer has been for the royal family.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an… pic.twitter.com/9S1W8sDHUL — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 9, 2024

“The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you,” she explained. “With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

As for what she and her husband, 42, have learned throughout this ordeal, Kate pointed out, “This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved.”

The Princess of Wales additionally indicated that her goal going forward will be to remain free of cancer.

“Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus,” she explained, before pointing out, “Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes.”

Now that she has finished chemotherapy, Kate acknowledged that she is “looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when [she] can.”

“Despite all that has gone before I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life,” she concluded. “William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone’s kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright.”

Kate announced that she was diagnosed with cancer in March, nearly two months after she underwent a planned abdominal surgery.