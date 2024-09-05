Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Dies After Boyfriend Allegedly Burned Her

Image Credit: China News Service via Getty Ima

Ugandan Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei died after her boyfriend allegedly tried to set her on fire. The late 33-year-old athlete suffered 75 percent burns all over her body after her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema, doused her in gasoline, then set her on fire in Kenya, according to multiple outlets. News of her death broke on Thursday, September 5.

Dr. Owen Menach confirmed that Cheptegei had suffered from “full organ failure” and died at around 5 a.m. that day. Additionally, the Uganda Athletic Federation released a statement via X, paying tribute to the athlete.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence,” the organization tweeted. “As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace.”

Team Kenya’s official X account also released a statement following Cheptegei’s death.

On behalf of #TeamKenya we extend our deepest condolences to the Ugandan sports community, family, and friends of Rebecca Cheptegei. Rebecca’s talent, and perseverance as Uganda’s Women’s Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian will always be remembered and celebrated.… pic.twitter.com/k3hNYB9WOP — TeamKenya (@OlympicsKe) September 5, 2024

“On behalf of #TeamKenya, we extend our deepest condolences to the Ugandan sports community, family, and friends of Rebecca Cheptegei,” the statement read. “Rebecca’s talent, and perseverance as Uganda’s Women’s Marathon record holder and a Paris 2024 Olympian will always be remembered and celebrated. Her untimely and tragic passing is a profound loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time as we honor her legacy and advocate for an end to gender-based violence.”

On Monday, September 2, Trans Nzoia County Police Commander, Jeremiah ole Kosiom, told journalists that Cheptegei was attacked by her boyfriend after an argument.

BREAKING NEWS💔💔

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/ZdxmZ3wDuE — UGANDA ATHLETICS FEDERATION🇺🇬🇺🇬 UAF (@UgaAthletics2) September 5, 2024

“The couple were heard quarreling outside their house,” the commander said, per the BBC. “During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before burning her.”

According to several outlets, Ndiema also sustained severe burns after the incident. He and Cheptegei were reportedly arguing over the land that her home was built on.

Earlier this summer, Cheptegei placed 44th overall in the 2024 Paris Olympics marathon. Previously, she took home the gold medal at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in Thailand in 2022.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.