Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Set on Fire by Boyfriend After Paris Games

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Ugandan runner Rebecca Cheptegei faced a tragic turn of events weeks after the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she was set on fire by her boyfriend, Dickson Ndiema. The 33-year-old Olympian, who finished 44th in the women’s marathon, suffered burns on 75 percent of her body, according to police officials.

The Associated Press reported that a disagreement occurred between her and Dickson on Sunday, September 1, leading him to purchase a jar of petrol, pour it on her, and set her on fire. Both Cheptegei and Ndiema are currently receiving care at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret City, as Ndiema also sustained burns.

Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jeremiah ole Kosiom told the BBC, “The couple was heard quarreling outside their house. During the altercation, the boyfriend was seen pouring a liquid on the woman before setting her on fire.” The dispute reportedly took place on a piece of land Cheptegei had recently purchased to be closer to athletic training centers.

We regret to announce that our athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, who competed at the Olympics has suffered severe injuries and is hospitalized at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. This follows an incident involving her Kenyan boyfriend pouring petrol and setting fire on her pic.twitter.com/rgnWvgTpkb — Uganda Athletics Federation-UAF (@UgaAthletics2) September 3, 2024

Dr. Owen Benach, who is treating Cheptegei at the hospital, stated that she remains “fully sedated due to the extent of the burns.” Her father, Joseph Cheptegei, told reporters he seeks “justice” for his daughter. As she fights for her life, it was revealed she has two children with another man. Referring to Dickson’s attack, her father shared with The Star, “They were just friends, and I wonder why he wanted to take away things belonging to my daughter.”

Following the news, Rebecca received an outpouring of support on social media. “That’s so unfortunate. Quick recovery to Rebecca,” one user commented.

Another added, “It’s becoming worse; I think our athletes should be more careful when they are out there!”

A third person wrote, “This is so sad. Quick recovery, CHEPTEGEI.”

Rebecca has been competing as a professional runner since she began her career in 2010.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotlineat 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.