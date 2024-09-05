Keith Urban Describes Miley Cyrus’ Voice as an ‘Ashtray’

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Keith Urban is a big fan of Miley Cyrus. The 56-year-old country music singer paid the Grammy Award winner, 31, a compliment during a new interview on the “Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie” podcast on Wednesday, September 4. But his remark raised some eyebrows among fans.

“I love Miley. I’ve always loved Miley,” the “You’ll Think of Me” singer said, before adding, “I love that voice, man, that voice. She sounds like an ashtray — and I mean that as a compliment. … She sounds like the carpet at the RSL [Returned and Services League of Australia]!”

Keith then doubled down by noting, “I literally mean that as a compliment.”

The Australia native has nodded to the “Flowers” hitmaker’s work over the years. While on the road performing, Keith performed her Grammy Award-winning single. And over a decade ago, Keith and Miley appeared together on Good Morning America alongside Ryan Seacrest.

This isn’t the first time that Keith has applauded fellow musicians and singers. During a previous interview with PEOPLE, the “Blue Ain’t Your Color” artist praised Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande for their talent.

“I mean, God, Taylor’s songwriting, it’s so extraordinary,” Keith told the outlet in May, before referring to Taylor’s 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. “There’s really no adjectives for it. She’s such a great, great writer. So, this new album is just more proof of that in really great way.”

As for Ariana, 31, Keith gushed over her song “We Can’t Be Friends,” telling the publication he didn’t “know what is going on with that song, but [he could not] stop playing it.”

“I’ve always liked Ariana anyway,” he said. “She doesn’t sound like anyone. It’s like Taylor. I like singers that you know their voice immediately, and there’s a lot of other singers that sound like them, but they don’t sound like anyone.”

“It’s like audible heroin,” he added. “Literally, I have to have another hit. I play that thing over and over and over.”

That month, Keith shared an Instagram video of himself singing Ari’s hit single. He even tagged the Nickelodeon alum in his post, writing, “This song is audible heroin @arianagrande.”

In response, the Wicked actress commented, “This is so beautiful & thank youuuuu [sic]!”